Reasoning behind Joao Carvalho’s Nottingham Forest omissions revealed

Joao Carvalho was omitted from the Nottingham Forest squad on multiple occasions in the 2019/20 season due to attitude problems, the Athletic has claimed.

Forest missed out on a play-off spot in dramatic style on Wednesday night, following their 4-1 home defeat to Stoke City and Swansea’s 4-1 win away at Reading.

It marked the end of what had been a disappointing run of form for Forest since the season’s restart, with the Reds winning only two of their nine games and going winless in their final six matches.

Following the season’s resumption, Sabri Lamouchi wasn’t afraid to chop and change his team during a hectic period, but Joao Carvalho was left on the bench, or even out of the squad, on multiple occasions.

Carvalho played in only one of the final nine games of the season, coming on as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town and playing for the best part of 20 minutes.

The club’s record-signing has struggled for game time under Lamouchi this season – he picked up an injury in pre-season which sidelined him until the end of August, and he’s failed to make an impact since.

Fans were crying out for Lamouchi to use Carvalho as they failed to show any real sort of creativity when stumbling to defeats to the likes of Fulham and Barnsley.

But the 23-year-old started only nine times for Forest in the Championship in 2019/20, and as per the Athletic, the reasoning behind this is due to his attitude.

They say: “There has been much speculation over why the club’s record signing Joao Carvalho has not had much of an opportunity to show what he can do under Lamouchi.

“But The Athletic understands that the exile of the midfielder was partly down to Lamouchi’s frustration over the Portuguese’s attitude.

“While other players would react with determination at being left out of the side, it is understood Carvalho did not knock on Lamouchi’s door to ask for an explanation or appear to put in any significant extra graft on the training ground.”

The Verdict

It wouldn’t really surprise me if Carvalho was sold this summer.

Sabri Lamouchi is likely to reshape and rebuild his squad, and in order to raise funds, you would imagine that Carvalho, who cost £13.2m last summer, will be the first one to go.

He has undeniable talent, but he hasn’t shown that at Forest and he doesn’t look up for the fight sometimes.