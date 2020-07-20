Reasoning behind Danny Cowley’s shock Huddersfield Town departure revealed

Danny Cowley was sacked as manager of Huddersfield Town following a reported disagreement over the club’s recruitment policy, according to reports from The Sun.

Huddersfield made the shock decision to relieve Cowley, and his brother Nicky of their duties on Sunday afternoon, just two days after a massive 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Goals from Chris Willock and Emile Smith Rowe secured the three points for the Terriers, leaving them sitting three points clear of the relegation zone and a much better goal difference than the teams below them.

But fans were shocked to hear the news that Cowley had been sacked on Sunday afternoon, just a few days before their final league match of the campaign against Millwall.

According to The Sun, the reasoning behind Cowley’s shock exit was due to an argument with the club’s owner, Phil Hodgkinson, over the disagreement of the club’s transfer policy.

It is claimed that Hodgkinson, who purchased the club last year, wants total control over the club’s transfers, which the Cowley brothers weren’t too pleased with.

It is also claimed that Hodgkinson wants to bring in players from Europe, going against Cowley’s wishes of following Sean Dyche’s model at Burnley and bringing in working-clash British players.

The Verdict

If this is true, then Cowley had every right to be annoyed and it’s probably for the best that he’s left.

In my view, after keeping Huddersfield up given the position they were in under Jan Siewert, Cowley deserves massive credit after picking up some massive results.

He deserved the financial backing to reshape and strengthen his squad this summer, so the fact that he seemingly wasn’t allowed to do so is baffling to be honest.