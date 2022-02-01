Reason why Middlesbrough man remained at the Riverside Stadium amid exit links emerges

James Lea Siliki stayed at Championship side Middlesbrough because his parent club Stade Rennais wanted him to see him play elsewhere and were therefore not keen on terminating this agreement, as per the Northern Echo.

The 26-year-old is currently away with Cameroon at African Cup of Nations – but that isn’t the main reason why he has only made two league starts for the Teesside outfit so far this season.

Joining the second-tier side from French side Rennes back in the summer on deadline day, he came in with the purpose of bolstering Neil Warnock’s options in the middle of the park – but didn’t exactly have the best opening month at the club when Warnock criticised him in late September for going away on international duty instead of remaining in England and improving his fitness.

The 73-year-old’s departure in November potentially looked set to give the midfielder a new lease of life at the Riverside – but new boss Chris Wilder hasn’t played him once despite nearly being at the helm for three months now.

Stade Rennais were reluctant to recall him despite his lack of game time at his current loan side, with the Northern Echo reporting that they didn’t want to see him return and instead, ply his trade elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign.

With this, Siliki’s representatives were looking for a move elsewhere for the 26-year-old – with Boro also happy to let him go as they transfer listed him – but an agreement couldn’t be sealed in time for him to switch clubs.

This means he’s set to remain in England for the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign, although it’s unclear as to whether Boro’s inability to get a loan deal for Jeff Hendrick over the line has boosted his first-team chances on his return.

The Verdict:

This isn’t the greatest situation for both Siliki and Boro, so it’s quite a surprise to see him remain at the Riverside for the remainder of the season.

For Rennes, if Boro are paying a chunk of his wages, then it makes little sense from a financial point of view to recall him and the fact they seemingly hold the power over whether he remains in England or not points toward a good bit of negotiating from the French side.

But on the other hand, he is their asset and they risk losing him for a much-reduced price due to the fact he’s unlikely to play a big part in his current loan club’s promotion push with Riley McGree arriving last month.

You also wouldn’t rule out another January signing in Caolan Boyd-Munce overtaking the Cameroonian in the pecking order either, making his future at the club even bleaker with Paddy McNair able to drop into midfield as well as another option for Wilder.

So unless there’s a major injury crisis at the Riverside, something that can’t be ruled out considering they struggled earlier in the season with unavailable players under Warnock, he’s unlikely to leave the Championship club as a hero at the end of the season.