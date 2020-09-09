Reason why Leeds United didn’t pursue Ollie Watkins transfer emerges as Aston Villa deal is sealed

Ollie Watkins has completed his £28m move from Brentford to Aston Villa after months of transfer links and gossip, and he now gets a chance to kick on in the Premier League after a sensational 2019/20 campaign with Brentford.

Many clubs were touted with interest in the former Exeter City with Leeds United being one of them, and it’s now been revealed by the Mirror’s David Anderson, the reason the Whites were not keen on pursuing a deal for the 24-year-old.

The main sticking point for Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites was because of his hefty price-tag, and they felt the £26m they forked out for Spanish striker Rodrigo represented better value in comparison to the £28m needed for Watkins.

Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

Watkins notched an impressive 26 league goals last season in what was the player’s first full season as an out and out striker, a decision Bees boss Thomas Frank made following Neal Maupay’s departure to Brighton.

The Villans’ deal for Watkins is an initial £28m but it’s expected to rise as high as £33m with add-ons.

Meanwhile, Bielsa’s Leeds side are gearing up for their first Premier League clash for 16 years as they face off against to-flight champions Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.