Reason why Everton may have an advantage over Leicester in transfer race for Bristol City star emerges

Former Leeds United defender Noel Whelan believes Everton may be in pole position to recruit Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott because of the presence of Frank Lampard at Goodison Park, speaking in an interview with Football Insider.

The 18-year-old has been a key player for the Robins this season, making an impressive 24 league appearances and recording three goals and two assists in the process, perhaps unlucky not to take his goal tally to four last night as Michael Morrison got the ball before he did for their second goal against Reading.

With the teenager establishing himself as one of the second tier’s best prospects, he has attracted interest from the Premier League with the Toffees and Leicester City both thought to be in the race to recruit him along with other top-tier sides.

Both sides will have to fork out a sizeable fee to lure the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ away from Ashton Gate after signing a new long-term contract last year to extend his stay at the club until 2025.

However, Nigel Pearson’s men may be tempted to cash in if it helps them to stay within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules, with the Robins already facing a points deduction in the future for a potential breach of these restrictions.

This could put the likes of Everton and Leicester on red alert, although the latter may face an uphill battle in this transfer race according to pundit Whelan who believes the pull of playing under Chelsea legend Lampard shouldn’t be underestimated.

The 47-year-old said: “It’s no different to Steven Gerrard going in at Aston Villa. These kinds of managers and role models have had such distinguished careers, and that will always be an attraction for young players.

“Lampard is one of the best and most successful midfield players of all time, and he’s doing very well for himself in management. Who wouldn’t want to go and play under him?

“He plays an exciting, attractive brand of football. I’m sure their training sessions are hard work, but they’ll bring fresh ideas to the table, and it will be enjoyable to see the progress.

“You know there’s a real pathway for youth with managers like Lampard and Gerrard, they’re not afraid to bring through young players and really nurture them.

“He will have a real opportunity if he joins Everton – they aren’t afraid to blood youth.”

The Verdict:

You only have to look at Mason Mount to know Lampard will give chances to younger players if they are good enough – though it remains to be seen whether Scott has the ability to play a regular role in the Toffees’ first team just yet.

He does look a classy player in the Championship and at 18, he’s currently on course to become a top-quality Premier League player.

But surely remaining at Ashton Gate at this stage is the option for the teenager if he isn’t guaranteed plenty of playing time on Merseyside just yet, something that would be understandable considering he has no top-tier experience and is still very young.

Because of his age, many people wouldn’t bat an eyelid if he joined the club’s Under-23s without a sniff of first-team football – but now he’s become a regular player at a senior level – it would undoubtedly be a step back for his development if that was to happen.

This is why the midfielder needs the right people around him to ensure he makes the best possible decision for his career. His talent must not be wasted – and he can ensure he continues to win regular pitch minutes by remaining in Bristol for now.