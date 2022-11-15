Reason why defender will not return to West Brom in January revealed

International regulations mean West Brom are unable to recall Cedric Kipre from his loan spell with Cardiff City in January, a report from Birmingham Live has revealed.

Having joined the Baggies from Wigan back in the summer of 2020, Kipre has so far struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns.

The centre back has made just 19 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club, with a loan spell with Belgian side Charleroi proving unsuccessful last year.

As a result, the 25-year-old found himself on the move again in the summer, joining West Brom’s Championship rivals Cardiff on a season-long loan.

Since then, Kipre has impressed for the Bluebirds, becoming making 19 appearances and becoming an important figure in his side’s defence.

But despite impressing in the Welsh capital, it seems West Brom will not have the chance to bring the defender back to The Hawthorns in January, when loans would usually include a recall option.

According to this latest update, due to the fact that Cardiff are based Wales, the move is considered an international transfer, despite them playing in the same division as the Baggies.

As a result of that, there is no option for Kipre to return to West Brom, even if either they or Cardiff wanted to cut that deal short in January.

The Verdict

Right now, you get the feeling this will not be of the greatest concern for West Brom.

With Kyle Bartley starting to produce some of his best form under new Baggies boss Carlos Corberan, and Semi Ajayi and Dara O’Shea also available at centre back, Kipre is not really needed at The Hawthorns right now.

As a result, it would probably be better for the 25-year-old himself, to remain at Cardiff for the rest of the season at least, so he can continue to get the game time he wants and needs at this stage of his career.

Indeed, given how important he has become to Cardiff’s defence this season as well, you get the feeling this update will be a welcome relief for those in the Welsh capital.