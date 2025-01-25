Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of Hamza Choudhury, with the club not prepared to wait any longer to see if Tommy Doyle becomes available from Wolves this month.

The Blades fell to a shock 3-0 home defeat to Hull City last night as their issues in the middle of the park were highlighted.

With Gustavo Hamer suspended, Ollie Arblaster and Tom Davies injured, and Vini Souza only able to start on the bench, Chris Wilder had to put left-back Harrison Burrows in the middle of the park once again alongside youngster Sydie Peck.

So, bringing in a midfielder has been a priority in this window, and FLW revealed that the club are now set to seal a deal for Choudhury.

Sheffield United’s stance on Tommy Doyle return

However, the Leicester man isn’t the only midfielder Sheffield United have been monitoring, with former loanee Doyle also reported to be on their radar.

Yet, the Sheffield Star has stated that the Yorkshire outfit didn’t pursue Doyle due to uncertainty about whether he would be available.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under new Wolves chief Vitor Pereira, with Andre and Joao Gomes the preferred midfield pairing.

But, with Mario Lemina pushing to leave Molineux, and Boubacar Traore still working his way back to full fitness, Doyle is currently third choice in the pecking order despite Pereira’s reluctance to use him.

So, the Premier League strugglers wouldn’t be ready to sanction a sale until new arrivals come through the door, but they would realistically need two midfield additions before Doyle could go.

Sheffield United’s January transfer plans

You can understand why Sheffield United have turned their attention away from Doyle, as whilst he would be an excellent signing, the reality is that it’s hard to see Wolves letting him go in their position unless they do have a very busy end to the window.

Championship Table (as of 25/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 28 34 59 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 28 27 56 4 Sunderland 28 18 54

The Blades’ lack of depth in midfield was shown again last night, and getting Choudhury in as soon as possible so he can start training with his new teammates ahead of the Derby fixture next week would be a massive boost.

With Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon through the door, it has been a productive window so far, but further work is needed if Wilder’s men are going to secure a top two finish, with the centre-back position something that needs to be addressed.