Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is likely to be Birmingham City's most expensive signing of the summer, which is reportedly why the deal is taking time to be completed.

The arrivals of forwards Tyler Roberts and Koji Miyoshi have already been confirmed while the signing of Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik is expected to be wrapped up soon.

Dion Sanderson, Birmingham City latest

Once Blues complete the permanent deal for Bielik, who spent last season on loan at St Andrew's, it is said that their focus will shift to strengthening the backline with Sanderson their top target.

That's according to Birmingham Live, who report that the 23-year-old - another former loan signing - is open to rejoining the West Midlands club and has a close relationship with John Eustace.

It is understood an agreement has not yet been reached with Wolves concerning the defender despite lengthy talks between the two teams.

Birmingham Live has suggested that Sanderson is likely to be Blues' most expensive signing of the window and that is why talks between the two have been ongoing for so long without a solution being found.

Reports elsewhere indicated that Birmingham had tabled an official bid as early as May, which was thought to be in the region of the £2 million that Wolves are asking for.

The structure of the deal was highlighted as an ongoing obstacle, which is understandable given Eustace and co. are operating on a restricted budget this summer.

It is said that Bielik and Roberts are set to cost them less than £1 million in initial fees and it would be no surprise if the Championship club are keen to structure the deal for Sanderson in a similar manner.

When is Dion Sanderson out of contract at Wolves?

Sanderson is a product of the Wolves academy system and penned a five-year contract with the Premier League club in 2020, which means he has two years remaining on his current deal at Molineux.

He's struggled to breakthrough at the West Midlands club, making just one senior appearance, but has enjoyed impressive loan spells in the EFL with Cardiff City, Sunderland, QPR, and Birmingham.

When fit, Sanderson was an ever-present in Eustace's starting XI last season so with the likes of Auston Trusty, George Friend, and Harlee Dean departing it's no surprise that he's a top target this summer and it would make sense to land him even if it means splashing some cash.