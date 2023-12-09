Highlights Patrick Bamford's absence from Leeds United's squad against Blackburn Rovers was due to illness, according to Adam Pope.

Despite his limited game time this season, Bamford remains an important player for Leeds with the potential to make an impact at this level.

Leeds will benefit from Bamford's return as they enter a busy period, with rotation potentially needed at some point.

Coming into this difficult clash in Lancashire, the West Yorkshire side would have ideally wanted the Englishman to be in their matchday squad, with the forward able to be a game-changer at this level when in form.

Not only has he thrived in the Premier League before, but he has also represented England at a senior international level and will be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet as many times as possible this term ahead of a potential return to the top flight.

Patrick Bamford's 2023/24 campaign so far

The 30-year-old's campaign hasn't gone according to plan at the moment, finding himself on the sidelines during the early stages of this term due to an injury before returning and being consigned to a place on the bench by Georginio Rutter.

With his game time being limited, it's perhaps no surprise that he has been unable to score in the Championship this term, though he has had 11 appearances to shine.

Unfortunately for him, the Whites have been able to thrive without him in the team, with the likes of Rutter and Crysencio Summerville stepping up to the plate and contributing to the Whites' success this term.

They may not be in the top two, but they are in a good place under Daniel Farke and Bamford could potentially find his game time limited, even though they didn't invest a huge amount in their forward department in the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Joel Piroe arrived, but he has often played in a number 10 role.

Patrick Bamford blow isn't a catastrophe for Daniel Farke

Considering Bamford seems to be out with an illness, it doesn't seem as though he will be absent for the long term and that is a relief.

The Whites don't have a huge amount of depth in the forward department, so Bamford is still an important player at Elland Road.

Things may not be going his way so far this season - but he has the ability to compete and be a real asset at this level - so he shouldn't be written off just yet.

Rutter may have overtaken him in the pecking order, but there's every chance the Englishman could be a regular starter at some point and that's why it's a real positive that he won't be out for very long.

Leeds are entering a busy Festive period and rotation could be necessary to avoid injuries, with Bamford potentially having a big role to play because of that.

If given a chance to shine from the start, he may take it with both hands.