Reason for collapse of Deadline Day deal between Sheffield United and Barcelona revealed

Sheffield United’s move for Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado broke down on Deadline Day due to unrealistic financial demands from his represenatives, according to BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings.

It was a busy final day of the window for the Blades, who signed Robin Olsen on loan from Everton and Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves, as well as sending promising young striker Daniel Jebbison to Burton Albion until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

They were unable to complete all the business they were hoping to, however, as their pursuit of Collardo collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Reports in Spain yesterday evening suggested an agreement had been reached for the 22-year-old to join the Blades on loan for the rest of the season, with the Yorkshire club having been tracking him for weeks.

However, the move broke down late in the dying moments of the summer transfer window meaning the Spaniard has remained at Barcelona.

Giddings has reported this is due to the unrealistic financial demands made by Collado’s representatives despite the fact both clubs were happy for the deal to be complete.

The Verdict

Though they got some excellent business done yesterday, missing out on the 22-year-old was a frustrating way to end Deadline Day and the summer window.

The versatile midfielder could have been a really useful addition to Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad, not least because he’s capable of playing in central midfield and on both flanks.

The arrival of a bright prospect from Barcelona would likely have been a huge momentum boost as well but supporters will likely be pleased that the club was not bullied into paying an unrealistic amount to ensure the deal got done.

It’s a frustrating way to end the window for the Blades but it shouldn’t overshadow the arrivals of both Olsen and Gibbs-White, which are fantastic signings in their own right.

We’ll never really know how much United could have benefitted from Collado’s presence but it’s a shame that the Barcelona man didn’t arrive in the Championship.