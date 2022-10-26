Reason for Carlos Corberan delay at West Brom detailed

Carlos Corberan’s appointment as West Bromwich Albion boss was slightly delayed as final legal details had to be settled, the Express&Star has reported.

Last night the Championship club confirmed that the Spaniard has taken charge – an announcement that came more than two weeks after Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties.

The 39-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at The Hawthorns and will be in place for Saturday’s game against Sheffield United.

According to a report from the Express&Star, however, the announcement of his appointment was slightly delayed as final legal details had to be settled.

Corberan is said to be eager to hit the ground running at the Baggies and is expected to take training today as he looks to turn their fortunes around.

West Brom are second-bottom in the Championship with just 14 points and two wins from their 16 games so far.

They’re due to face the Blades, Blackpool, QPR, and Stoke City before the start of the winter World Cup break.

The Verdict

This is certainly an exciting appointment for Albion, who have brought in a young coach that has had success in the Championship in the past.

His ill-fated spell at Olympiacos shouldn’t be too much of a concern given how he transformed Huddersfield Town from a bottom-half team into play-off finalists.

The only frustration among supporters is likely to be the time it’s taken for an appointment to be made, which it seems was in part due to the legal side of proceedings once the Spanish coach had been lined up for the role.

The Baggies have played three games since Bruce’s sacking and will play four more over the next 18 days, which is hardly ideal for an incoming manager.