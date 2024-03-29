Highlights Gardner-Hickman missed Bristol City vs Leicester City due to calf injury.

Bristol City on a losing streak, hoping to raise game for TV fixture.

Manning hopeful Gardner-Hickman's calf injury is minor for next match.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has confirmed that Taylor Gardner-Hickman missed today’s game against Leicester City due to a calf problem.

Taylor Garner-Hickman misses Bristol City vs Leicester City

The Robins went into the clash against the high-flying Foxes having lost five of their last six, but Manning will be hoping his side can raise their game for the TV fixture.

But, there was some bad news for Bristol City in the build-up to the game, as the team sheet showed that Gardner-Hickman surprisingly wasn’t involved.

The summer recruit from West Brom has been regularly involved this season, having featured in 34 games, so he would definitely have played a part this season.

However, he won’t play against Leicester, with Manning revealing that a calf injury has kept him out.

Pleasingly, the boss did state that it was a ‘slight’ problem, so it remains to be seen whether he can be involved for the trip to Plymouth Argyle on Easter Monday.

More to follow…