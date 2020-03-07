Reason behind Kalvin Phillips’ absence from Leeds United’s clash with Huddersfield Town explained

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss his side’s Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town at Elland Road with a knee injury, a report from Leeds Live has revealed.

Phillips has not been named in the matchday squad for this afternoon’s match, with Gaetano Berardi coming into the side for a game which could see Leeds go seven points clear of the Championship play-off places with a win.

According to the latest reports, that is because Phillips is still feeling the effects of a knee injury suffered in a 1-0 win at Reading at the end of last month.

That problem kept Phillips out of Leeds’ win over Middlesbrough later that week, and the midfielder was forced to play through the pain in the 4-0 thrashing at Hull last time out.

As a result, the midfielder will not be risked at Elland Road this afternoon despite training regularly this week, with the club fearing that an exaggeration of the injury could keep Phillips out for the remainder of the campaign.

It is thought however, that Phillips is in contention to return to the side for next week’s trip to Cardiff City.

So far this season, Phillips has featured in 31 of Leeds’ 36 league games, once again making himself a key figure in the holding midfield role for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they hunt for that long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

I think this is a sensible decision from Leeds.

Phillips has been outstanding for the Whites once again this season, and his influence is not something they will want to lose for the remainder of the campaign.

Indeed, with the promotion race looking like it could be decided by the finest of margins given the unpredictability of the division, the possible long term absence of Phillips could be something that decides the promotion one way or another, so that is a risk Leeds are understandably unwilling to take.

That being said, it does mean that Leeds are going into a feisty Yorkshire derby with a Huddersfield side scrapping for survival without their midfield catalyst, and it will be interesting to see just how Bielsa’s side cope with that.