Reason behind influential duo’s absence from Sheffield Wednesday friendly revealed

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says that Massimo Luongo and Dominic Iorfa were absent from the Owls’ friendly with Chester on Saturday as a precaution.

Both Luongo and Iorfa were long-term injury absentees for the Owls as they were relegated from the Championship last season, but look set to have increased roles to play in the coming campaign.

However, the duo were both absent as Wednesday continued their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Chester at the weekend.

Now though, it appears that that should be no cause for concern for those of a Wednesday persuasion.

Explaining the reason behind Luongo’s absence from the matchday squad after that game, Moore was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “It’s just about managing him. He’s fine, he’s perfectly fine… I just thought that he’d come back in preseason, he’s had a game, he’s looking really, really good.

“It was just a management precaution. He’ll be ready to go on Monday again.”

Discussing the reasons for Iorfa’s lack of involvement, the Owls boss then went on to add: “With Dom, his work is about getting volume. We’ll monitor him next week and then after that we’ll have a look at him.”

Wednesday will begin their quest for promotion back to the Championship on the 7th August, when they make the trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Verdict

You feel that this will be a big relief for those associated with Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Luongo and Iorfa are high quality player, who have shown in the past that they are more than capable of playing in the Championship at the very least.

As a result, you feel they could both be key to Wednesday’s hopes of promotion next season, providing they are able to stay fit, which given their history, means you can understand any concerns that may have arisen from their absence on Saturday.

However, it seems there is nothing to worry about there, and it is probably sensible to do it this way, to ensure they do not do too much too soon, and risk picking up injuries that could keep them out long term again.