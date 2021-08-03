Reason behind club’s struggles to seal deal for Sheffield United midfielder revealed

Financial issues are making it hard for Napoli to complete the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport has claimed.

Berge’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

Arsenal are one club to have been linked with the Norwegian, although it seems they have not been alone with their pursuit of a deal for the 23-year-old.

According to this latest update, Berge is also a priority target for Napoli this summer, as the Serie A side look to strengthen their options in the centre of the park.

It is thought that Napoli’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been in discussions with Sheffield United about a deal for Berge over the past few months.

However, the finances of the deal are said to be presenting a problem for Napoli. This report claims that Sheffield United are holding out for a fee of €15million for Berge, with the Italian side having offered between €8million and €10million for the midfielder, including bonuses.

Giuntoli is expected to continue negotiations with the Blades about a deal, but it is understood he has also identified a possible alternative target to Berge.

There are still three remaining on Berge’s contract, securing his future at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

These are certainly some interesting claims to consider from a Sheffield United perspective.

Reports from England have claimed that Berge will cost £30million more this summer, which is significantly more than the €15million Napoli are said to be struggling with here.

As a result, it does seem hard to imagine that the Italian side will be able to complete a deal for the midfielder over the next few weeks.

It will be interesting therefore to see whether this does leave the door open for Arsenal to secure a deal, or whether Sheffield United can retain the services of Berge, given his contract situation means they are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon.