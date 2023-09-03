Highlights Brighton and Crystal Palace withdrew from pursuing Adam Wharton due to his £20m valuation.

Wharton has impressed in his limited senior experience and is becoming Blackburn Rovers' most valuable asset.

Blackburn Rovers justified their £20m valuation based on Alex Scott's move from Bristol City to AFC Bournemouth.

Brighton and Crystal Palace both exited the race for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton after the youngster's side slapped a £20m valuation on him, according to Alan Nixon.

It has been reported by the same journalist that the arch-rivals had done their homework on the teenager after he managed to shine under Jon Dahl Tomasson last season.

He even managed to stand out against last season's Championship champions Burnley during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign, showing real composure and class in the middle of the park for his current team.

A lot had been said about Wharton before he even established himself as a first-teamer and he is justifying why there was so much noise about him, with the midfielder taking to senior football like a duck to water.

And with Ben Brereton Diaz's departure in mind, he has arguably become Rovers' most valuable asset now and is only likely to get better with more senior experience under his belt.

Although he was on the bench on the opening day, he has started every league game for Tomasson since then and could retain his place in the starting lineup if he can impress and be consistent.

Wolves' pursuit of Adam Wharton

Nixon has also reported that Wolves offered £12m for Wharton during the latter stages of the transfer window.

That's a considerable amount for a player that only has a limited amount of senior experience under his belt - but the Midlands side had the license to offer that much with Matheus Nunes making a big-money move to Premier League giants Manchester City.

With such a big gap in valuations between Blackburn and Wolves on Wharton, they were unable to get a deal over the line for the teenager in the end but it will be interesting to see whether the top-tier side revive their interest in him at some point.

Why have Blackburn Rovers valued Adam Wharton at £20m?

Officials at Ewood Park believe they should be getting a similar amount of money to Bristol City when they sold Alex Scott to AFC Bournemouth.

The fact he is young but has senior experience under his belt already makes Wharton an expensive asset - and he still has four years left on his contract at Ewood Park.

This has given Tomasson's side the license to demand a huge amount for him.

Should Blackburn Rovers value Adam Wharton at £20m?

They have every right to slap that price tag on the teenager because of the factors that are working in Rovers' favour.

The fact he is tied down to a deal until 2027 allows them to take this stance for the next three or four windows and his valuation could rise even further during that time.

He should probably be sold at some point to fund some additions, but selling him at the right time will be key because they will want to get as much money for him as possible.

If they do end up selling him for less than £20m, something they shouldn't be actively looking to do, then they should be looking to insert a massive sell-on clause because he could be sold on for a considerable amount in the future.

And even if he goes for £20m, a sell-on clause and add-ons should be included. Tomassson's side have to make full use of their strong negotiating position on the midfielder.