‘Reaping the rewards’ – Pundit delivers surprise Cardiff City verdict regarding Neil Harris and club’s recent arrival

Signing Max Watters is an indication that Neil Harris wants Cardiff City to score more goals, according to Andy Hinchcliffe.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the Bluebirds so far as they struggle to build any momentum to move them away from the bottom half of the table.

Given that they reached the play-offs last term the hope was that Cardiff would be able to mount another push for the top six, but on current form that looks like it could be hard to do.

In an attempt to improve results Harris sanctioned a £1million deal to sign Watters from Crawley Town after the striker scored 16 in 19 for the League Two side, and according to Hinchcliffe, this deal is a real signal of intent for the Welsh side.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “Max Watters is a great example of a player who has stuck at it and is reaping the rewards.

“The interesting thing is that Cardiff City are sixth in terms of the goals that they’ve scored in the Championship this season so they’re not short of goals, yet they’ve gone out and spent £1million on another goalscorer.

“Clearly Neil Harris feels like they need something but looking at the league this season it looks like they’re fine for goals and need something else, but Neil’s got other ideas.”

The Verdict

The signing of Max Watters could prove to be an incredibly shrewd investment.

At just £1million the striker is a relatively modest addition but given his goalscoring exploits for Crawley Town there’s every opportunity that he could be a revelation at this level.

If he manages to do that then his value will rocket – something that will serve Cardiff very well in the years to come.