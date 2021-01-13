‘Really?’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at Steve Bruce claim after Newcastle defeat

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has claimed that he “will never ever walk away from the challenge”, which has drawn a furious reaction from many Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Bruce’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United last night – the Blades’ first Premier League win of the season – and have now gone more than a month without a win.

Pressure is building on the Newcastle boss and, speaking Lee Ryder from Chronicle Live, he made a strong claim about his future.

Steve Bruce asked on his future: "I will leave it to other people to decide. I will never ever walk away from the challenge." #nufc — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) January 12, 2021

Bruce’s comments have caught the attention of Wednesday fans, as they come around 18 months after he left the Yorkshire club to take up his current role at Newcastle.

The 60-year-old was appointed as Owls boss in February 2019 but after guiding them to a 12th-place finish in his first season in charge, he resigned just weeks ahead of the start of the 2019/20 campaign to make the switch to St James’ Park.

Wednesday were compensated after losing their manager so close to the start of a new season but it seems the Hillsborough faithful haven’t forgiven Bruce, with many left fuming by his recent claim.

Read their reactions here:

Omg. 😡😡 What a lying little (fat) 🐍 https://t.co/OvJHjvw0TM — Rory Galloway (@rorygalloway) January 13, 2021

literally walked away from Wednesday https://t.co/AVug6gDHrR — Connor (@1867connor) January 13, 2021

The guy has walked away from more challenges in football than virtually anyone else. Stitched us up completely #swfc https://t.co/yOzC8FVzUF — David Cooke (@hirsty9) January 13, 2021