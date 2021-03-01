‘Really worrying times’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by Dejphon Chansiri report

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri reportedly wants to appoint a new manager on a contract until the end of the season but is yet to formally approach anyone, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Owls fans.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson has been in charge since the sacking of Tony Pulis in December but a drop in recent results may mean that Chansiri opts to bring in a permanent manager as Wednesday look to escape relegation.

The Owls have now lost four on the bounce and are one place off the bottom of the Championship, six points adrift of safety.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Chansiri wants any new appointment to join on a short-term deal until just the end of the season.

It is understood that has cut down his shortlist of candidates but he is yet to make a decision and formally approach anyone.

Reports over the weekend suggested Paul Cook was still interested but wanted a longer-term deal, though it now seems as if he is set to succeed Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town.

With the threat of relegation hanging over them, this update on Chansiri’s stance has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

To little to late. After yesterday we are down imo. We don’t come back from something like that. We need a manager in place ASAP to prepare us for league one and to challenge next season. That man should be Paul Cook. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) February 28, 2021

Makes no sense at all. Maybe he’s already spoken to someone about taking over in the summer? #swfc https://t.co/zI6KVE8Hfl — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) February 28, 2021

This straight away shouts clueless owner, no one will take that 😂 #SWFC https://t.co/61ABGiCMOp — Matt Littlewood (@Littlewood1992) February 28, 2021

Short term really doesn’t make sense and outlines the lack of a long term plan at this club…. really worrying times https://t.co/3yhGcazdps — Steve Barker (@SteveBarker144) February 28, 2021

Pathetically run football club. If we still exist in ten years in our current form I’d be amazed. Driving and driving that club into the ground. #swfc https://t.co/kAkOviMBfa — Mike Thrussell Jnr (@MWThrussell) February 28, 2021

No ones coming, he’s got his puppet to blame when we go down in may #swfc https://t.co/uLfWBjhfqG — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) February 28, 2021