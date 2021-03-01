Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Really worrying times’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by Dejphon Chansiri report

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri reportedly wants to appoint a new manager on a contract until the end of the season but is yet to formally approach anyone, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Owls fans. 

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson has been in charge since the sacking of Tony Pulis in December but a drop in recent results may mean that Chansiri opts to bring in a permanent manager as Wednesday look to escape relegation.

The Owls have now lost four on the bounce and are one place off the bottom of the Championship, six points adrift of safety.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Chansiri wants any new appointment to join on a short-term deal until just the end of the season.

It is understood that has cut down his shortlist of candidates but he is yet to make a decision and formally approach anyone.

Reports over the weekend suggested Paul Cook was still interested but wanted a longer-term deal, though it now seems as if he is set to succeed Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town.

With the threat of relegation hanging over them, this update on Chansiri’s stance has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

