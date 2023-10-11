Highlights Peter Schmeichel criticizes some of James Maddison's behavior at Leicester City, citing diving and not working with the team as concerns.

Schmeichel believes Maddison needs to play his role and work hard to succeed at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou's management.

Leicester City's success in the Championship table doesn't diminish the loss of Maddison's quality, especially considering his strong performances for Spurs.

Peter Schmeichel has detailed how James Maddison upset him during the playmaker’s time at Leicester City.

Maddison was a key figure for the Foxes in recent seasons before making the big-money switch to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

The 26-year-old left for a deal worth a reported £40 million, ending a five-year spell at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison was teammates with Peter’s son Kasper during much of this period, with the pair enjoying plenty of success with the club, including an FA Cup triumph in 2021.

The England international has performed well since making the switch to Spurs, but Schmeichel has highlighted some concerns he has about the player based on his time with Leicester.

What has Peter Schmeichel said about James Maddison?

Speaking for Premier League productions, Schmeichel has criticised the antics that Maddison used to deploy during his time for the Foxes, citing diving and not working with the team at all times.

He believes that the midfielder will need to play his role in Ange Postecoglou’s team to work out for the north London club.

"I think Ange is the right manager [for Tottenham]," said Schmeichel, via Leicestershire Live.

"He plays a style of football that really really suits Maddison.

“But there are requirements. You have to work hard. There is no luxury player in this team.

"When he first came to Leicester, I thought he was one of the best young players I had ever seen.

“He was so good, then at some point, it stagnated.

"He became somebody you got a little bit cross with.

“He wasn’t really working for the team. On the floor all the time, diving.

“Stuff that really upset me, in terms of what he needed to do for the team.

"With this football club, which is bigger than Leicester... The manager and the requirements... I think he has got a much better chance to fulfil that enormous potential that he has."

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Tottenham currently lead the way in the Premier League table, with goals scored separating them from second-place rivals Arsenal.

Maddison has contributed two goals and five assists from the opening eight Premier League games, playing a key role in the team’s rise to the top spot in the division.

Meanwhile, Leicester are top of the Championship table after the first 11 games.

The Foxes lead the way under new manager Enzo Maresca, with just two points separating the team from second place Ipswich Town.

Next up for Leicester is a trip to face Swansea City on 21 October.

How big of a loss was selling James Maddison for Leicester City?

While Leicester have done well this season, and lead the way in the table, losing someone of Maddison’s obvious quality is a blow.

That was a direct consequence of relegation, as he may have stayed with the club had they remained in the top flight.

The Foxes have adapted well with the arrival of Maresca as manager, and Harry Winks has made a seamless transition going in the other direction from Spurs to Leicester in his place.

All it takes is looking at how well Maddison is performing for Spurs at the top of the Premier League table to realise just what Leicester lost with his departure, even if he was frustrating to watch at times.