‘Really unsure about this’ – Sheffield Wednesday targeting move for 43-year-old as new manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have held talks with former Watford boss Vladimir Ivić about becoming the club’s new manager according to The Athletic.

The Owls have been without a manager since late December, when Tony Pulis was relieved of his duties after just 45 days in charge of the Championship club.

It’s been a frustrating league campaign to date for Sheffield Wednesday, who are currently sat 21st in the second-tier standings after their opening 23 matches of the 2020/21 season.

Ivic has been out of work since December 2020, after his brief spell with promotion-chasing Watford reached a conclusion after a slight slump in results, although there was talk of a potential off-the-field problem with Hornets captain Troy Deeney.

Sheffield Wednesday are also believed to have spoken to former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook over the vacancy at Hillsborough, although Ivić is seemingly also being targeted as their new manager.

But would Ivic be a good appointment by Sheffield Wednesday, or are their better options out there for the Owls?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

Not for me.

Ivic hardly set the world alight at Watford despite having such a talented squad at his disposal.

He often deployed a very defensive outlook with what was a really attacking side at the Hornets and tactically, he often fell short.

For me, Sheffield Wednesday can’t afford to be taking risks and need to ensure they appoint a manager who has the tactical nous to avoid relegation, and I’ve said it so often, Paul Cook is that man.

He worked wonders at Wigan Athletic in challenging circumstances, with the Latics often playing with an attractive blend of football that ultimately delivered results.

Ben Wignall:

I think the Owls could do a lot worse than appointing Ivic, but I do think there are better options out there.

Whilst the Serb didn’t exactly impress at Watford earlier this season, Ivic kept the Hornets defensively solid for the most part, but it was the lack of exciting attacking play that proved to be his downfall.

And if he was given the job at Hillsborough, you’d imagine that there would be a lot of low-scoring games at Wednesday don’t exactly have a lot of technical ability in the final third on their books, and the top end of the pitch seems to be the issue as opposed to the defence.

Paul Cook would have been the ideal appointment but he has seemingly distanced himself from taking over, and whilst Ivic wouldn’t be a terrible pick, Chansiri should choose a manager that wants to play attacking football – not defensive.

Did these players sign for Sheffield Wednesday for more or less than £1 million? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Did Sheffield Wednesday sign Lucas Joao for more or less than £1 million from Nacional? More Less

George Dagless:

I’m really unsure about this.

I think Ivic was hard done by at Watford in terms of the results he was getting but it was clear he never really inspired the fans or the players and a lot of their performances were drab.

Wednesday need motivation and spark between now and the end of the season and Ivic just comes across as too passive for a relegation fight in the Championship.

I’ve been of the opinion that Neil Thompson and co. should be kept in the hotseat for now but time will tell.