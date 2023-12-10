Highlights Jaden Philogene is set for a scan on his knee injury after being forced off in a defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Philogene has been a standout player for Hull City this season, with six goals and five assists in the Championship.

Hull City will be hoping for good news on Philogene's injury, as they enter a busy December schedule and potentially have to find replacements for him.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Jaden Philogene is set for a scan on the knee injury that forced him off in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Liam Rosenior discusses Jaden Philogene injury

The summer signing from Aston Villa has been outstanding for the Tigers in the current campaign, scoring six goals and registering five assists in the Championship so far.

As well as his end product, Philogene has been a joy to watch with his pace and skill, which has made him a constant threat.

Therefore, it was a massive blow when he was forced off shortly into the second half against the R’s.

And, speaking to the BBC, Rosenior gave a worrying update on the injury, as he revealed that the winger will require a scan as they wait to discover the full extent of the problem.

“We have to get him scanned. He's tweaked his medial in his knee. You're going to get injuries in a season and it's a really unfortunate one off a tackle. I can't give any time-frame on it and we'll work with what we've got on Wednesday.”

Hull will be desperate for good news over Jaden Philogene

The December schedule is the busiest in the season, so Rosenior will be crossing his fingers that there’s nothing seriously wrong with Philogene, although his comments are a concern.

Championship Table (As it stands December 10th) Team P Pts 1 Leicester City 20 49 2 Ipswich Town 20 48 3 Leeds United 20 41 4 Southampton 20 38 5 West Brom 20 32 6 Sunderland 20 30 7 Cardiff City 20 30 8 Hull City 20 30

It’s not to say that Hull are a one-man team, and there are other quality players in the group, but the reality is that Philogene provides them with that x-factor that they sometimes lack.

The majority of the clubs in the Championship would miss a player like Philogene, so all connected to Hull will be hoping that he’s not out for a lengthy period.

Hull City’s Philogene replacements

On the basis that the Tigers do have to do without Philogene for the next few games at least, there are a few options they could consider.

Firstly, Regan Slater came on for him in London, so he is an option, but there are various alternatives as well.

Related Hull City's dream XI after the transfer window ft Kent and Adjei The Tigers are set to be active in the mid-season window - here's how Liam Rosenior's side could look when February arrives.

Aaron Connolly is an option to play out wide if a few tweaks are made, and Ozan Tufan is another who could come into the side.

None of the players have the same skill-set as the England U21 international, but they do have different qualities that can be used to help the team.

Hull City’s upcoming run

The loss in the capital made it back-to-back defeats for Hull, which saw them drop to 8th in the Championship as a result. So, whilst that is disappointing, they’re still making good progress under Rosenior.

However, as mentioned, they are about to embark on a pivotal period in the campaign, starting with a tough trip to Middlesbrough in the week.

That is the first of six games that will be played by New Year’s Day, with fixtures against Cardiff, Sunderland and Blackburn also on the horizon.

Rosenior will also have one eye on the January window as he looks to strengthen his squad.