Pundit Alan Hutton believes Southampton could beat Leeds United to the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon this summer.

Rodon spent last season on loan at Elland Road, and he played a crucial role in his side's promotion push, but his time at the club ended in disappointment as the Whites were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley last month.

Joe Rodon stats for Leeds United this season (Championship only, according to Sofascore) Appearances 43 Starts 42 Clean sheets 17 Clearances per game 4.5 Total duels won 68% Passing accuracy 91%

Leeds are keen to bring Rodon back to the club this summer, but they reportedly face competition for his signature from Southampton, and another of the promoted sides, Ipswich Town, are said to be interested in the Welsh international.

Rodon is believed to be surplus to requirements at Spurs, so Ange Postecoglou could allow him to depart permanently this summer, and the Whites received a boost earlier this month when the Yorkshire Evening Post claimed that he is reluctant to start again with a new club next season.

However, with Premier League interest in Rodon emerging, that could change the situation, and Leeds reportedly have to sell players this summer after their failure to gain promotion, so it remains to be seen whether they can afford to re-sign the defender.

Hutton: Southampton could be the perfect move for Joe Rodon

Hutton said that Rodon would likely have stayed at Leeds if they achieved promotion, but he believes that a move to a Premier League club like Southampton would be the next logical step for the 26-year-old.

"I think it's about time that he went somewhere, get settled, find a home and play regular football week in, week out, it's only going to help him internationally," Hutton said.

"I thought he was excellent last season for Leeds, it was really unfortunate they didn't go up because I think he would have stayed if that had been the case.

"Looking at his options, Southampton have gone up and that's the next evolution for him moving forward, go and test yourself week in, week out at a higher level.

"That could be the case for him moving forward, but I like him as a player, I just feel that like Oliver Skipp, he's not going to get that game time at Spurs next season, so it's something that he will probably look at."

Leeds United must be cautious over potential Joe Rodon deal

It is understandable that Leeds are keen to bring Rodon back to the club this summer, and it would be a big coup for the club if they can secure his return.

Rodon was outstanding during his loan spell at Elland Road this season, and his partnership with Ethan Ampadu in the second half of the campaign was crucial to the Whites' promotion push.

However, Rodon has proven himself in the Championship, and it is difficult to disagree with Hutton that the next step for the defender is to play regular Premier League football, which could make a move to Southampton or Ipswich more appealing.

There are also big question marks over whether Leeds can afford a deal for Rodon, and as the Whites may need to replace the likes of Archie Gray, Ilia Gruev, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto this summer, they must be careful not to spend too much of their budget on the defender.