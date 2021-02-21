Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Really threatening’, ‘Put a shift in’ – These Birmingham City fans react to individual after significant win

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City moved out of the relegation zone after a crucial 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

With the Owls also struggling near the bottom of the table, this was a huge game for both clubs. And, it was Blues who were victorious, as they took advantage of Liam Shaw’s dismissal to win by a single goal.

That came from Scott Hogan, as the Ireland international showed some intelligent movement in the box to lose his marker and get a touch on what was an inviting cross from Jeremie Bela.

As well as the all important strike, Hogan impressed as a lone striker, running the channels all afternoon and bringing others into play.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Matthew Upson

The goal was his sixth of the campaign, and it continues his decent recent form, as the 28-year-old now has three in his last four games.

As you would expect, Blues supporters were delighted with the impact Hogan made, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Really threatening’, ‘Put a shift in’ – These Birmingham City fans react to individual after significant win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: