‘Really threatening’, ‘Put a shift in’ – These Birmingham City fans react to individual after significant win

Birmingham City moved out of the relegation zone after a crucial 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

With the Owls also struggling near the bottom of the table, this was a huge game for both clubs. And, it was Blues who were victorious, as they took advantage of Liam Shaw’s dismissal to win by a single goal.

That came from Scott Hogan, as the Ireland international showed some intelligent movement in the box to lose his marker and get a touch on what was an inviting cross from Jeremie Bela.

As well as the all important strike, Hogan impressed as a lone striker, running the channels all afternoon and bringing others into play.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Matthew Upson Right Left

The goal was his sixth of the campaign, and it continues his decent recent form, as the 28-year-old now has three in his last four games.

As you would expect, Blues supporters were delighted with the impact Hogan made, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Hogan 👏👏👏 put a shift in today, fair play #bcfc — Lewis Coley (@lcoley93) February 20, 2021

Hogan has his faults but he’s one of the few who can come out of the last couple of weeks with his head held slightly high #bcfc — Lee Karim (@mirak_eel) February 20, 2021

Hogan 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 One of his best games of the season that. #bcfc — Connor (@cdbcfc_) February 20, 2021

That was a proper guts and dig in performance exactly what is needed every week. Peds superb today and Hogan looks really threatening now. Harper really good as well #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) February 20, 2021

Bela ➡️ Hogan 💥 Deserved a goal today after putting countless shifts in. Give him the service and he will score, simple as that🤷🏻‍♂️#BCFC pic.twitter.com/OHMojGzTJb — Blues Focus (@BluesFocus) February 20, 2021

SCOTTY HOGAN IS A BLUE HE HATES VILLA #BCFC — Joe Wathen (@JoeWathen14) February 21, 2021