Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Really talented’, ‘Filthy’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to display from 23-y/o in Shrewsbury win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town picked up a crucial three points as they beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Portman Road yesterday.

Paul Cook’s men have endured a tough start to the season, despite having been tipped to win promotion before a ball was kicked. However, whilst they didn’t fully click against the Shrews, they did get the win.

There were some good individual performances from those in blue, which included substitute Kyle Edwards.

The wide man has had a stop-start season but his quality is clear to see, and he showed his ability in the final stages, including a remarkable run that perhaps could’ve won the team a penalty on another day.

Can you remember the score from Ipswich Town’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

How did Jim Magilton's side get on at home to Crystal Palace for the opener in the 06/07 season?

As you would expect, the fans were excited by the contribution of the former West Brom man, and hope he will be able to kick-on in the coming weeks.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Really talented’, ‘Filthy’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to display from 23-y/o in Shrewsbury win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: