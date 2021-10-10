‘Really talented’, ‘Filthy’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to display from 23-y/o in Shrewsbury win

Ipswich Town picked up a crucial three points as they beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Portman Road yesterday.

Paul Cook’s men have endured a tough start to the season, despite having been tipped to win promotion before a ball was kicked. However, whilst they didn’t fully click against the Shrews, they did get the win.

There were some good individual performances from those in blue, which included substitute Kyle Edwards.

The wide man has had a stop-start season but his quality is clear to see, and he showed his ability in the final stages, including a remarkable run that perhaps could’ve won the team a penalty on another day.

As you would expect, the fans were excited by the contribution of the former West Brom man, and hope he will be able to kick-on in the coming weeks.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Kyle Edwards > Jack Grealish #ITFC — harry (@harry40760632) October 9, 2021

I heard those Shrewsbury players are still running and looking for Edwards 😂 #SeeYa #itfc https://t.co/X7cb6qluvz — Jamie (@jamiebenton_) October 9, 2021

Edwards making a difference when he comes on. Really talented player. #itfc 👍 — Mary McCourt (@mjcben148) October 9, 2021

Man that’s filthy… my thoughts are with the Shrewsbury players left behind! Wow! — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) October 9, 2021

I can’t get enough of watching this bloke #itfc https://t.co/Iz1pRgouVx — Spencer (@SpencerNewland) October 9, 2021