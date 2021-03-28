‘Really stood out’ – Many Sunderland fans react to display from 27-year-old

A number of Sunderland fans have been heaping praise on Aiden O’Brien following the forward’s influential display in their vital 1-0 win away at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The Black Cats headed into the game aiming to continue their fine recent form and continue to keep pressure on both Peterborough United and Hull City as they chase down the top two. In what was more of a scrappy performance than they have been producing of late, Lee Johnson’s side showed another side to their game by coming out on top and finding a way to win the game.

One player who was instrumental to the win was O’Brien, who was making his first appearance since being brought off against Portsmouth back at the start of the month with a hamstring issue. The 27-year-old managed to help Charlie Wyke by offering a physical presence for him to work with and he did the ugly side of the game very well throughout the 66 minutes he was on the field.

O’Brien managed to get the all-important winning goal turning home Aiden McGeady’s delivery and he was also able to win nine duels and make two tackles as he proved a constant threat to Bristol Rovers (Sofascore). It was a display that underlines his importance to the side now under Johnson and it will be important that he remains fully fit now for the rest of the campaign.

Many Sunderland fans were quick to suggest that O’Brien has been hugely improved since Johnson took over and that he was a vitally important player to their win.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

O’Brien once again proving why he is key to this sides success. In scrappy games like this he really stood out for us. #SAFC — Luke (@TheSafcAnalyst) March 27, 2021

Massive win for the lads today like O’Brien showing how much we missed him #SAFC — Gabe Noble🔴⚪️ (@gabenoble12) March 27, 2021

That goal shows how O’Brien is important to the team. #SAFC — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) March 27, 2021

Considering his form earlier in the season I'm as surprised as anyone to be saying this, but… We've missed Aiden O'Brien! — Richard James Purdom ✌️ (@Richard_Purdom) March 27, 2021

Aiden O’Brien has played well and deserved his goal, which is nice — Rory Fallow (@RoryFallow) March 27, 2021

Hes never been under rated by most fans who watch every game. Hes a hard working channel runner who takes weight off Wyke.

Especially effective in away games when its generally a battle. — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) March 27, 2021

He lacks quality but works hard and would be horrible to play against. — John Bell (@pootzwar) March 27, 2021