“Really stamped his authority” – QPR fan pundit offers verdict on Mick Beale

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Mark Warburton’s departure at Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season, the club appointed Michael Beale as his replacement.

Whilst Beale had plenty of coaching experience in the top flight, coming from Aston Villa where he was assistant manager, given he had never had a senior management job himself before, it was an appointment that may have been seen as a risk by some at the time.

However, Rangers have started the season in fairly good form and currently sit sixth in the league.

Having finished last season 11th in the league, the aim at Loftus Road will no doubt be a higher finish so with that in mind, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir if he’s happy with the job Beale is doing so far: “As we’ve headed into the international break and played the first ten games of this season, I think I’m more than happy with the job Mick Beale’s currently doing at the club.

“I feel like he’s come in and really stamped his authority on things such as the way we want to play and we’ve seen that in aspects so far in the first ten games which is a positive sign, especially moving forward because we’ve already had a few injuries here and there to a couple of players including a couple of the new signings that have come in the summer.

“Already we’ve seen that this team want to play aggressive attacking football but we’ve also seen that this side can go to the likes of Millwall away and Sunderland away and proper dig in, and pull out a performance and pull out performances where you feel you might not win the match but at least try and get something from the game and we’ve done that.

“So I’ve been pleased with that aspect of things and Mick Beale in interviews after every game, he just seems to get better really what he comes out with, he’s really honest, he’s positive, he’s not afraid to make his opinion known if the team’s not doing well or they’re not meeting expectations that he’s setting.

“So more than happy with how the first ten games have gone and with key players to come back from injury, hopefully after the international break that can only push us forward.

“So, to be in the top six with only three points off third place at this early stage, we all would’ve taken this if it was offered at the start of the season so more than happy with the job he’s doing and hopefully we can kick on when he’s got a fully fit squad.”

The Verdict:

As Louis says, Beale’s start to life at QPR has been fairly impressive especially considering the squad is not a fully fit one yet.

Although there is still plenty of the season ahead, to sit sixth in the table right now is a good sign and Rangers fans would no doubt be very pleased if that’s where they found themselves at the end of the season.

There is still work to be done at QPR but it’s an encouraging start and hopefully after the international break, they will come out an even stronger team.

The manager seems to have started building a good relationship with the fans which will only grow if results continue to be good.