Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has admitted that he does have some sympathy for Vini Souza as the midfielder serves a one-game suspension against Middlesbrough.

The Brazilian has been a key figure for the Blades this season, playing every game, and he has been a major factor behind the good start, with his physicality and quality in the middle of the park.

However, Souza picked up his fifth booking of the season in the defeat to Leeds United last time out, which means he will be absent for the trip to Teesside.

Chris Wilder discusses Vini Souza suspension

The manner of the yellow card at Elland Road will have frustrated all connected to Sheffield United, as Souza was cautioned for waving an imaginary card himself.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Wilder acknowledged that Souza’s combative style means some bookings are inevitable, although he did feel some were harsh this season for the 25-year-old.

“It is how it is going to be. We are a competitive team and we want to make tackles. I think a couple of his bookings have been pretty harsh, but that’s the way the game is going and looking around the division, there are a few players on four bookings as well.

“Midfield players have to win races, headers, tackles and duels. Our duels and our stats for the Leeds game were up there. I thought it was a really soft booking against Leeds but unfortunately, he misses and it opens it up for somebody else. We lost Arblaster recently and Sydie Peck came in. Shacks can come in and play in the middle of the park as well. We have to get on with it. It’s how we deal with suspensions and defeats that will define us.”

Vini Souza will be missed by Sheffield United

It was a soft booking against Leeds, but Souza should be experienced enough to know that he can’t act the way he did, and in the modern game you will pick up a yellow card for that.

In truth, a suspension was inevitable, but it’s a big blow for Sheffield United that they will lose their key man for such a tough fixture.

Souza has been superb this season, as he is excellent at winning the ball back, and he gives his more attack-minded teammates the freedom to express themselves.

Peck is likely to come into the XI, and whilst he is an exciting young player, the reality is that Souza will be missed, but it’s a great opportunity for the youngster to show his worth.

Sheffield United’s squad depth will be tested

There are some doubts about the strength in depth at Bramall Lane, so it will be intriguing to see how they cope without an influential figure.

Championship Table (as of 22/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 10 11 22 2 Burnley 10 12 21 3 Leeds United 10 10 19 4 Sheffield United 10 7 19 5 West Brom 10 6 18 6 Blackburn Rovers 10 5 18

But, these things happen in football, and Wilder won’t use it as an excuse, with suspensions and injuries simply opening the door for other players to step in.

Now, it’s down to the group to show they have enough quality to cope, and they will be desperate to bounce back from their first defeat of the season at Leeds, in what was a rare disappointing performance from Sheffield United.