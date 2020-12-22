‘Really sniffs goals’ – Swansea City in transfer chase for 13-goal striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have had a £500,000 bid rejected by Crawley for their star striker Max Watters, as per TEAMTalk.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the Red Devils this season in Sky Bet league Two, scoring 13 league goals after arriving at the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Watters was released from his contract at Doncaster at the end of last season but has certainly found his feet in the fourth tier, and his form has alerted Steve Cooper’s Swansea who have seen an initial bid rejected.

So, what do you make of this news? Would Watters be a good signing for the Swans? Should the Welsh side launch a renewed bid?

The team here at FLW take a look…

Chris Thorpe

This would be the type of signing that I believe Swansea City are crying out for as they haven’t really replaced the threat that was offered by Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster.

Watters has pace to burn and is capable of making well timed runs in behind the opposing defence, meaning that he would greatly suit Steve Cooper’s preferred style of play.

I think Crawley would be looking for closer to a million pounds for the striker as he is still only in his early twenties, meaning that he still has plenty of room for development over the next few years.

This would be an investment with the future in mind and I think Swansea will have to pay up or shut up for want of a better phrase if they are to nab their man.

Ned Holmes

I think this is a smart move from Swansea and I’d like to see them return with another bid.

In my eyes, they need reinforcements in the final third and Ayew isn’t getting any younger so some thought needs to be made about a long-term replacement.

He’s still raw but Watters looks a fantastic prospect and like he could be a quality Championship striker in years to come.

After the fast start he’s made to the season, it’s no surprise that Crawley have rejected the first bit for the 21-year-old but the Swans should be making another bid because it could be an investment that pays dividends down the road.

Watters is a goalscorer and a coach like Steve Cooper could help him develop into a top-class one.

George Dagless

Potentially.

I think if there’s any Championship side that would potentially be ideal for Watters it could well be Swansea.

Watters isn’t at the level of Rhian Brewster right now but he’s a similar profile and there’s no reason why he can’t become a really decent forward, especially under Steve Cooper, and have a similar impact to the former Liverpool man.

Indeed, Watters really sniffs goals and has shown that for Crawley who play some attractive football, so he should really benefit from the quality Swansea can put around him.

There’s a risk with his inexperience at Championship level but for the fee you’re potentially talking – surely not too much more than £500k – he’s worth the punt.