‘Really smart business’ – Derby County eyeing loan move for Premier League forward: The verdict

Derby County are considering a loan move for Manchester City’s Liam Delap, according to reports from Teamtalk.

The Rams are going to be looking to make big changes to their playing squad this summer with Wayne Rooney focused on signing a striker who can lead the line for them next term.

Delap is tipped for a very bright future and at 18 years of age it seems that he’s at the very start of his journey to stardom.

Clubs such as Middlesbrough, West Brom, Cardiff City and Stoke City are also keen on a loan move for the attacker, but would a move to Pride Park be appealing to the player?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ben Wignall With Derby lacking in striking options going into next season, Delap would represent some really smart business. He already knows the ins and outs of the Rams having been in the club’s academy until 2019 and a return to Pride Park in a first-team capacity could be the making of the 18-year-old. Delap could compliment Colin Kazim-Richards really well and his record for Man City’s under-23’s in the Premier League 2 competition speaks for itself – 20 goals in 18 games shows that he’s a natural goalscorer. You’d have to think though that Derby would need to be in the Championship for this move to happen – and if they do stay up I couldn’t think of a better club for him to join to continue his development.

George Harbey It’s a good signing, but only if they can bring in more attackers to help him. They certainly need more depth at that end of the pitch, but pinning your goalscoring hopes on a 18-year-old lad? I don’t think so. Delap’s goal record for City’s Under-23s’ this season is very impressive, with the striker scoring 20 goals in 18 matches. There is a big gulf in class, though, and he’d need bedding in carefully before being thrown into the deep end. Colin Kazim-Richards’ leadership could help him, but I think they need proven quality. Jordan Rushworth This will likely depend on what division Derby are playing in next season, but if they do survive then Delap could potentially be an excellent addition to make to the squad. The Rams have lacked goals all season long and that is one of the main reasons they are in the position they are in the table. Therefore, new forwards will certainly be high on their list of transfer priorities this summer and Delap is a promising player that could make a real impact for them. Delap needs to get regular first-team football next season, and you can see him having the qualities that will suit the Championship and make him a difficult player to stop for defences in the second tier. It would be an excellent piece of business for the Rams if they were able to beat off the competition for his signature and convince Manchester City they are the best place for his development.