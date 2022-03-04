“Really smart bit of business” – Norwich City set sights on Luton Town player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are considering a summer move for Luton Town defender Kal Naismith, as Football League World exclusively learnt on Wednesday.

The Premier League outfit are joined by divisional counterparts Burnley, with an interest in the 30-year-old, whilst Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Stoke City and West Brom have also been credited with an interest.

Naismith, who provides the Hatters with real versatility, has predominantly operated as a left-sided centre-back this season, playing every minute of Luton’s last 19 Championship games.

Providing defensive stability, Naismith is also a threat going forward, chipping in with two goals and six assists this season.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Norwich’s interest in the Luton defender…

Adam Jones

Whether he’s needed may depend on whether Ozan Kabak signs permanently or not, something that looks unlikely at this stage considering he’s only made nine league appearances so far this season.

In a flat back four though, Dean Smith may want to operate the 30-year-old at left-back and a similar situation applies there, with Brandon Williams only at Carrow Road on a loan deal from Manchester United.

With the Hatters operating with a back three, it may take time for Naismith to adapt to a back four if he did move to Norfolk in the summer – but if he’s available on the cheap – it would surely be worth taking a punt on him.

Also recording six assists in 32 league appearances this term, he can also be a threat going forward. This is why playing him at left-back may get the best out of him in a back four.

Josh Cole

Norwich should only be looking to secure the services of Naismith this summer if they fail to retain their place in the Premier League as he has yet to make an appearance in the top-flight.

Considering that they are currently facing an uphill task to avoid relegation, it is hardly a surprise that they have been linked with an individual who has produced some impressive performances in the second-tier this season.

In the 32 games that he has played at this level for Luton in the current campaign, the defender has provided seven direct goal contributions and is averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game.

By adding some steel to Norwich’s back-line, Naismith could potentially help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

Ned Holmes

This would be a really smart bit of business from Norwich’s perspective.

Grant Hanley cannot go on forever and Kal Naismith has shown this season he’s got the traits to be his replacement.

His transition into one of the division’s most eye-catching defenders has been remarkable and his ability in possession is surely likely to appeal to Dean Smith and the Canaries.

You’d question whether he’s ready to play as part of a back four in the Premier League but he should certainly be up to the challenge in the Championship.

The Canaries have been smart in the past and this would be on brand.