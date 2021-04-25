‘Really smart bit of business’ – Norwich City interested in potential swoop for Championship ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City will be starting to gear up for life back in the Premier League and identifying the right sort of players to bring in to help them survive in the top-flight next term.

The Canaries are already being linked with a potential move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, with Daniel Farke identifying him as one of their primary transfer targets, per The Sun on Sunday (25/04/21, p59), in what is going to be a crucial summer for them.

Farke’s side are only thought to be targeting signings in four positions this summer, and Worrall is the player they are looking at to try and enhance their defensive options. That is going to be important because last term, they were left short of options at the back when they suffered injury issues in their back four.

Worrall has had another strong season for Nottingham Forest and has been on the radar of Burnley in recent transfer windows. The defender has been able to help the Reds record 11 clean sheets in his 29 Championship appearances.

With Norwich interested in a potential move for Worrall, we asked our FLW writers if they feel he would be the right sort of signing for them make this summer…

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a really smart bit of business.

Worrall has really impressed me whilst with Nottingham Forest, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the near future.

He’s shown that he’s a real leader in the Forest team as well, and I think it’d be a solid signing for Daniel Farke’s side ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Forest are unlikely to want to lose Worrall anytime soon, although their resolve is likely to be tested this summer.

A move to the Premier League could be too good of an opportunity to turn down for Worrall, and you couldn’t begrudge the defender of a move to the top-flight.

George Harbey

I can see the logic behind this.

Norwich are set to make Ben Gibson a permanent signing, but they still need depth at the back.

Worrall, for me, is one of the best defenders in the Championship and his performances as a ball-playing centre-half have been excellent this season.

He’s still young and has bags of potential, but I honestly think he’s best off staying at Forest and getting another full season under his belt.

I’m not sure whether Norwich will stay in the Premier League either, and I think Worrall would want to stay at Forest and help them get back into the Premier League.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this would be a smart signing for Norwich to make if they can.

Recent injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann have highlighted the lack of experienced options they currently have at centre back, something they are going to have to address if they are to have a chance of staying in the Premier League next season.

As a result, it does seem as though a move to bring Worrall to Carrow Road and strengthen those options could make sense, when you consider how solid he has been Forest recently.

Indeed, after several years at this level, Worrall is, at 24-years-old, at the stage of his career where he ought to be thinking about making the step up top-flight football, and this would be a decent opportunity for him to do exactly that.