Highlights Leeds United are set to sign Joe Rodon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, strengthening their backline.

Rodon's ball-playing abilities and defensive aggression make him an ideal signing for Leeds, who have been lacking a right-footed centre-back.

Signing Rodon on loan is a shrewd move for Leeds, as it saves money and allows them to invest in other areas of the squad.

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of a new centre-back, with Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur close to a move to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal.

News of the Leeds interest first broke from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who stated the formalities were left to be ironed out in the coming days for the Whites.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed the interest, claiming it is to be a season-long loan deal for the 25-year-old defender.

Phil Hay wrote in The Athletic: "Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon in line to join the club ahead of Saturday’s clash with Birmingham City, having agreed reached an agreement to sign Rodon on a season-long loan from Spurs, which would significantly strengthen their backline."

Rodon just spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, where he made 22 appearances for the French side, helping them to a fourth-placed finish.

The centre-back earnt a big-money move to Spurs in 2020, having impressed with Swansea City in the Championship. Rodon came through the ranks at the Swans and appeared for them 54 times prior to an £11 million switch to the North London outfit.

The Welshman also has 37 caps for his country already, and played his part at the World Cup in Qatar. He will link up with teammates Dan James and Ethan Ampadu at Leeds. He also played alongside James with Swansea, having broken through together.

What's the reaction to Joe Rodon's move to Leeds?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes the Whites are signing a much-needed player to add to their ranks, speaking exclusively to FLW he said: "I think Rodon really is the ideal signing right now.

"We've been crying out for a right-footed centre-back all summer, after losing two of them [Diego Llorente and Robin Koch].

"He was brilliant at Swansea in a possession-heavy side and he earned that big move to the Premier League.

"Granted, it probably came too soon for him that he went to Spurs. He struggled there and hasn't really played much.

"Obviously, he's gone out to Rennais last season and done fairly well.

"What is great to see about him, though, is that he has got good balance with how he plays off both feet.

"He's got good quality, and actual aggression when he defends for when Leeds wouldn't have the ball.

"But, mainly, he's actually really good in possession as well; evidenced by how good he was at Swansea.

"On loan as well. I think that's a really shrewd way for Leeds to improve their back four."

How good is the Jpe Rodon signing for Leeds and Daniel Farke?

The last time Rodon played at this level he excelled under the stewardship of Graham Potter and rightly earnt himself a move to the Premier League.

The ball-playing capabilities of Rodon that Kris alludes to, paired with Pascal Struijk's, gives Leeds one of the most dominant and progressive pairings in the entire division, and he should slot straight into Farke's possession-heavy style.

The centre-back is a £10m+ player and Leeds are getting him on a loan deal. It's excellent business and saves money to be invested in other areas of the squad elsewhere.