‘Really proud’ – Keiren Westwood sends message as Sheffield Wednesday departure is confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have announced that a number of first-team players will leave the club when their contracts reach a conclusion in the coming weeks.

The Owls were relegated into League One on the final day of the 2020/21 season, as they drew 3-3 with Derby County at Pride Park, which saw Wayne Rooney’s side avoid relegation themselves instead.

It’s been a season to forget for Sheffield Wednesday though, with their six point deduction for off-the-field problems proving costly, as they dropped into the third-tier of English football.

One player that is set to depart Hillsborough on a permanent basis this summer is Keiren Westwood, with the goalkeeper being released at the end of his contract this summer.

The Irishman has made 199 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday, having signed for the club back in 2014, after previously being on the books with the likes of Sunderland and Coventry City.

Westwood made 20 appearances in all competitions for Darren Moore’s side this term, and will have been frustrated to drop into League One this term.

But as the prepare for life in the third-tier, it was likely that the Owls needed to cut their expenditure on wages, and Westwood’s departure might not come as a surprise to many of the club’s supporters.

Westwood has taken to social media to issue his thoughts after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Westwood praised the club’s fans for their support during his time with the club, whilst also hoping that they can win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking in the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict:

I am slightly surprised to see him depart this summer.

The majority of Sheffield Wednesday supporters will have expected a number of first-team players to leave the club when their contracts reached a conclusion this summer.

But part of me expected to see Westwood stick around, but the club are clearly keen for a complete rebuild this summer, as they prepare for life in League One.

I’d expect to see another club in the Championship to snap him up relatively soon, as they prepare for the new league campaign, which gets under way in August.