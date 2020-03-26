‘Really proud’, ‘Absolutely outstanding’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to ‘powerful’ Elland Road update

As it stands football has certainly taken a back seat given the latest global health developments, and a lot of questions have been raised over the 2019-2020 season since it’s suspension on 13th March.

With professional football postponed until at least 30th April, many have been wondering how clubs up and down the EFL will manage financially whilst there is no play.

Fans, managers, and players will no doubt be wondering how and when the season will resume, with those working for clubs in a non-footballing role wondering what may happen to their job if the game doesn’t resume for some time.

On Wednesday, Birmingham City became the first Championship side to ask those earning over £6,000 per week to take a 50% wage deferral to help those in the wider footballing community.

With much uncertainty surrounding these times, Leeds United followed suit and on Thursday announced that the playing squad, coaching staff, and senior management team had agreed to a wage deferral for the foreseeable future.

In a club statement, United gave the reason for the deferral: “All non-footballing staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch can be paid and the integrity of the business can be maintained during these uncertain times.”

Naturally, United’s official Twitter account was inundated with responses from supporters expressing how proud they were that their clubs were taking these selfless steps.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions to this latest announcement from Elland Road…

Really proud, well done everyone 👏🏻 — FionaCK 💙💛 (@FionaCK) March 26, 2020

Couldn't be more prouder of our club than I am right now we're definitely Leeds UNITED in every sense of the word 👏👏MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) March 26, 2020

Marching on together, couldn’t be more powerful right now after this announcement. Footballers get called selfish & people think that the players don’t care about the well being of the club. This is a prime example of how that’s not true. Well done to everyone 👏👏👏 — Barney V2 (@barney___21) March 26, 2020

The players & staff here in this moment are an absolute credit to this Club and all we’ve been waiting for as fans for a long time ❤️ — 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁. (@Matt1Lufc) March 26, 2020

Absolutely outstanding by all involved. A credit to you all. Now everyone stay safe, stay home & let's hope we are all enjoying football together once again very soon. #mot — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) March 26, 2020

Couldn't be prouder of my club❤ — Isobel💙💛 (@IsobelMcDonald4) March 26, 2020

Incredible! X — Jess Furness🦋 (@jessicafurness_) March 26, 2020

Well done lads! This clubs come a long way and it’s thanks to everyone involved right now. Board members all the way down to the retail staff, bar staff etc etc. Everyone stay safe! — Jordy Phillips (@JordyP1993) March 26, 2020

Billy would be so proud 🥺 Bloody love this club 🙌 — Becca Richardson 💙💛 (@BeccaRi41043767) March 26, 2020

These players are a credit to the club, hope every player gets the recognition and support they need while at the club and if they move on after. Also give Berra a new deal — Lewis Stant (@_LewisStant) March 26, 2020

