Leeds United

‘Really proud’, ‘Absolutely outstanding’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to ‘powerful’ Elland Road update

Published

3 mins ago

on

As it stands football has certainly taken a back seat given the latest global health developments, and a lot of questions have been raised over the 2019-2020 season since it’s suspension on 13th March

With professional football postponed until at least 30th April, many have been wondering how clubs up and down the EFL will manage financially whilst there is no play.

Fans, managers, and players will no doubt be wondering how and when the season will resume, with those working for clubs in a non-footballing role wondering what may happen to their job if the game doesn’t resume for some time.

On Wednesday, Birmingham City became the first Championship side to ask those earning over £6,000 per week to take a 50% wage deferral to help those in the wider footballing community.

With much uncertainty surrounding these times, Leeds United followed suit and on Thursday announced that the playing squad, coaching staff, and senior management team had agreed to a wage deferral for the foreseeable future.

In a club statement, United gave the reason for the deferral: “All non-footballing staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch can be paid and the integrity of the business can be maintained during these uncertain times.”

Naturally, United’s official Twitter account was inundated with responses from supporters expressing how proud they were that their clubs were taking these selfless steps.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions to this latest announcement from Elland Road…

