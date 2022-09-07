“Really promising player” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit identifies club’s most exciting youngster

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Bolton Wanderers in their showdown with Exeter City this weekend.

One of the individuals who will be pushing for a place in the club’s match-day squad is Aaron Henry.

A product of the Addicks’ academy, Henry has made four appearances for his side in all competitions during the current campaign.

The 19-year-old produced a stunning strike in Charlton’s League Cup victory over Queens Park Rangers last month and also scored for his side in their EFL Trophy clash with Gillingham last week.

Having only ever made one league appearance for the Addicks, it will be interesting to see whether Henry will be able to make inroads this season at this particular level.

Making reference to Henry, FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming has identified the midfielder as the most exciting young player at The Valley.

Speaking to FLW, Fleming said: “I think [in terms of] a young player, it has got to be Aaron Henry.

“He’s been one that a lot of Charlton fans have been looking forward to for a couple of years and he’s starting to slowly edge his way into first-team action.

“Scored a couple of good goals in the cup and looks maybe set to have an increased first-team involvement this season.

“Only concern is his contract only runs until the end of the season so he’s someone we definitely need to be looking to tie down.

“But yeah, looks a really promising player in the middle of the park and deadly from free-kicks and shots from the edge of the box and a really good range of passing as well.

“Aaron Henry is certainly someone I’m looking forward to seeing more as the season goes on.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Henry has shown some real signs of promise this season, it is hardly a surprise that Fleming is excited to see what the future holds for the midfielder.

Particularly impressive during his cameo display against QPR, Henry completed 11 passes and made one tackle in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.45.

With the midfielder’s current deal set to reach a crescendo next year, Charlton ought to be looking to negotiate fresh terms with him if they believe he is integral to their long-term plans.

When he is handed another chance to impress by head coach Ben Garner, Henry could boost his chances of claiming a regular spot in the club’s side by producing an eye-catching performance.