‘Really pleased’, ‘Lovely’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to club’s recent player announcement

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Accrington Stanley defender Cameron Burgess, with the 25-year-old putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at Portman Road.

The centre-back arrives in Suffolk having made 44 appearances in League One last term, an impressive record and one that manager Paul Cook will want to utilise after securing his second signing in central defence.

He could be in line to start alongside fellow summer arrival George Edmundson at the back this season – and comes in as the club’s 15th arrival of the transfer window.

Ipswich Town fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Tractor Boys transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 In what year did Ipswich sign Andros Townsend on loan from Spurs? 2009 2010 2011 2012

After seeing long-serving captain Luke Chambers leave in the summer and James Wilson follow him out the door, it was clear the Tractor Boys needed reinforcements at the back if they wanted to return to the Championship and Cook has placed his faith in the talented 25-year-old to guide them there.

Burgess only made four appearances for Fulham in the second tier after graduating through the Cottagers’ youth system and had a three-year permanent spell at Scunthorpe United, coming within three games of achieving promotion to the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign there before moving on to Accrington last August.

But after impressing at the Crown Ground, his time there comes to an end less than 12 months after his arrival and he links up with a side who will be favourites for the League One title after their recruitment drive over the past few months.

After this announcement, how are Ipswich Town fans feeling about their 15th signing of the summer?

Are they happy to get someone in who was ever-present at the back for Accrington last term? Sceptical about his lack of Championship experience compared to some other signings?

We take a look at some of their latest reaction on Twitter.

A much needed defender. Lovely. https://t.co/YVQnXiL1y7 — Bradley Lloyd (@Bradleylloyd90) August 15, 2021

Welcome! Feeling more confident with another CB – still feel we will 2 x CM’s and possibly another CB #itfc https://t.co/LGCJX73J5X — Tractor Boy (@TractorFromNFK) August 15, 2021

Really pleased with this one. A solid defender with a presence, adding real quality where we need it most. One more needed (CM) and then we can get this show on the road! #ITFC https://t.co/dhePMz0Vmm — Matt Francis (@MattWHF) August 15, 2021

A CENTER BACK 😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/u9vNZcErJd — George Bishop (@Bish_180) August 15, 2021

Thank god for that, we have a new CB! Could do with another too! https://t.co/JLshQUx3RI — Andy Powell 🇬🇧🚜🏒🐧 (@Zipster_UK) August 15, 2021

Good, now chuck him straight in Tuesday night #itfc https://t.co/VCvT8yAJgT — Rob Washford (@RobWashford) August 15, 2021