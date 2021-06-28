‘Really not happy’, ‘Absolutely delighted’ – These Fulham fans react as club confirm managerial news

Fulham have confirmed that Scott Parker has left the club as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

We can confirm that Scott Parker has left the Club by mutual consent.#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 28, 2021

It’s no secret that talks have been ongoing for some time between Parker and the hierarchy, with the former England international poised to join Bournemouth.

And, an official announcement regarding Parker’s departure finally arrived this evening, as the Cottagers stated that a mutual agreement was reached between both parties.

The 40-year-old has been in charge of over 100 games for the Londoners and in that team he has guided them to the Premier League, although he ends with relegation after a disappointing previous campaign.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that that Parker’s exit has divided opinion among the fan base.

On one hand, some were annoyed with the style of play and the decisions he made as the side were relegated, whereas others feel the problems at Craven Cottage have come from those above him.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Absolutely delighted. — Howie Dewitt 🇵🇸 (@DarrenJ64233400) June 28, 2021

Absolute joke Tony Khan staying here and another manager leaving under his regime — Liam Ballard (@liam_ballard_12) June 28, 2021

MY MAJOR CONCERN IS OUR RECRUITMENT SYSTEM… If we keep doing the same lazy-last minute signings, then sacking Parker will be meaningless. 🤥 — Kofi Now 🪶 (@KofiNow) June 28, 2021

We chose Mitrovic over a manager who cared for our club. Another season of disappointment is imminent it seems — RoitmanTV 💜 (@RoitmanAdam) June 28, 2021

No matter what a ffc legend ❤️ — FulhamFanpage11 (@Cayden65585821) June 28, 2021

Not happy. Really not happy. The boo boys get their day👏 — 𝓑𝓮𝓷 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓲𝓷-𝓓𝔂𝓮 (@JockItch96) June 28, 2021

Lots to like about Scottie, but a managers' life is not a "Happy one" as G & S used to say ( for the oldies amongst us 😉 ) Time for us all to move on and as I keep on saying ( endlessly 🙄) …let's hope we appoint somebody who "brings on" the academy. They are FFC's future. — Jenny (@grannylovekin) June 28, 2021