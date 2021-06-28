Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

‘Really not happy’, ‘Absolutely delighted’ – These Fulham fans react as club confirm managerial news

Published

21 mins ago

on

Fulham have confirmed that Scott Parker has left the club as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

It’s no secret that talks have been ongoing for some time between Parker and the hierarchy, with the former England international poised to join Bournemouth.

And, an official announcement regarding Parker’s departure finally arrived this evening, as the Cottagers stated that a mutual agreement was reached between both parties.

The 40-year-old has been in charge of over 100 games for the Londoners and in that team he has guided them to the Premier League, although he ends with relegation after a disappointing previous campaign.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that that Parker’s exit has divided opinion among the fan base.

On one hand, some were annoyed with the style of play and the decisions he made as the side were relegated, whereas others feel the problems at Craven Cottage have come from those above him.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Really not happy’, ‘Absolutely delighted’ – These Fulham fans react as club confirm managerial news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: