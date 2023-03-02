“Really missed a trick” – Did Sunderland really address huge January setback? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is now a month since Sunderland striker Ross Stewart was unfortunately ruled out for the remainder of the season with an achilles injury.

With the injury having occurred in the club’s FA Cup clash v Fulham on the 28th January, the Black Cats had a few days to dip into the transfer market for a replacement if they wished, but in the end, they did not.

Perhaps that was because just a few days prior, the club had secured a loan deal for Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt.

After the window had closed, the club also quickly ruled out making a move for any free agents after the window had closed.

With all of the above said, then, we asked three of our FLW writers if the club had adequately filled the void left by Stewart with his injury.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think the obvious answer here is no.

They didn’t dip into the transfer or free agent market for a replacement so it’s hard to argue the void Stewart has left has been adequately filled.

Of course, Sunderland pinned a lot of their hopes on Joe Gelhardt, who they had signed a few days prior to Stewart’s injury.

So far, though, he has not had the same goalscoring effect Stewart has, which was arguably to be expected given his age and style of play, with just one goal in six so far.

It’s huge pressure for a 20-year-old to come in and be placed in a position where they are almost solely tasked with scoring goals in a play-off chasing side from the striker position, with Sunderland having to rely on their attacking wingers otherwise.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Josh Cole

Sunderland really missed a trick in January by not drafting in a like-for-like replacement for Ross Stewart.

Whereas Joe Gelhardt has shown glimpses of promise since making his loan move from Leeds, he is more suited to a withdrawn attacking role instead of leading the line.

The Black Cats really should have acted when Ellis Simms was recalled in the previous window by Everton.

Due to their lack of options in the striker position, Sunderland may end up missing out on a place in the play-offs later this year as a host of teams are eyeing up a push for a top-six finish.

Sam Rourke

In hindsight, they really should have looked to add one more striker option.

I still think it’s too early to properly judge Joe Gelhardt’s impact at the Stadium of Light and think he deserves some more time to prove himself with the Black Cats.

Gelhardt though was a different profile of striker in comparison to Ross Stewart, with Gelhardt a more diminutive striker who uses his speed and power – whilst Stewart’s height was a major asset and seemed to complement the club’s other attacking players well.

Also, it’s a big burden for young Gelhardt who you have to remember is only 20 years old, he’s now the club’s only out and out striker and there will be an expectation on the player, especially with Tony Mowbray’s side in contention for promotion.

There is no denying it, Sunderland are missing Ross Stewart and if they wanted to of enhanced their promotion prospects, a move to bring in a new striker would have made sense in January.