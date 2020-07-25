‘Really let me down’ – Pundit highlights issue with West Brom playmaker

Darren Bent has revealed he has an issue with West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira’s on-pitch play-acting and theatrics.

The Baggies have been promoted to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign.

Pereira’s contributions have been key to the success of Slaven Bilic’s side this term.

The 24-year-old joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon on August transfer deadline day and has scored eight times and provided 20 assists – the most of any Championship player – in 42 appearances.

The Brazilian has produced some dazzling displays for the Midlands side this term but there is a part of his game that has proved controversial.

The West Brom man’s on-field theatrics have drawn some criticism, particularly one incident against Fulham.

What would VAR have made of this? 🤔 Fulham's Michael Hector appeared to tug the hair of West Brom's Matheus Pereira during their 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns yesterday evening…👀 pic.twitter.com/OshJuDqaah — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 15, 2020

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent has highlighted the issue and suggested that he feels let down by the 24-year-old.

He said: “I really like Pereira but he really let me down in the last few games of the season with his play-acting, his theatrics.

“That kind of annoyed me – I thought he was very, very good, brilliant in fact.

“What a weird end to the season – West Brom don’t win any of their last four games of the season and still get promoted, it’s crazy.”

Pereira is set to join the Baggies this summer in a deal thought to be worth £9 million after the permanent clause in his loan deal was triggered late in the 2019/20 campaign.

You’d imagine he will be key to West Brom’s hopes of establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Have each of these 15 West Brom players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15

1 of 15 Has Semi Ajayi scored a league goal this season? Yes No

The Verdict

You can see where Bent is coming from here. Pereira has been sensational in the Championship this term and one of the most entertaining and exciting players to watch in the division.

With that in mind, it’s frustrating to see him play-acting and it does take a bit away from what has been a fantastic season.

That said, he’s certainly going to be missed in the Championship, though it will be very interesting to see how he fares in the Premier League next term.