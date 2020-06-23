‘Really is a top bloke’ – Details of Portsmouth ace’s exit leave these Pompey fans still smiling

The Sky Bet League One play-offs are a few weeks away and for Portsmouth, the season really does all come down to this.

They were in the right part of the league table at the right time and now they get another shot at winning promotion to the Championship, after losing out in the semi-finals last season.

In their way this time around, an Oxford United side packed with attacking threat and, if they can get past them, one of two sides that will be massively committed in Fleetwood Town and Wycombe.

First, though, Kenny Jackett is looking to get his side ready to take on Karl Robinson’s men and, though, Christian Burgess is going to be leaving the club, he has asked his new Belgian side whether he can stick around on the south coast for the play-off battle.

#Pompey defender Christian Burgess will be departing Fratton Park this summer. He's signed a contract to play in Belgium As first reported by @pn_neil_allen — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 23, 2020

Naturally, Pompey fans have reacted to this as this could be the last great gesture Burgess completes during his time at Fratton Park.

He’d start for every single L1 club this season at CB I think. Very few better than him at this level. — Pompey Pedro (@PompeyPedro) June 23, 2020

He's been a good player for the club and a very fine man off the pitch. I hope he will leave with the thanks and best wishes of every fan Onwards and upwards Play Up Pompey — Kicked by Kellard (@KickedbyKellard) June 23, 2020

Well that’s fair enough – I’m glad he’s committed to seeing it through. Burgess really is a top bloke — Luke Ellis (@LukeEllisPUP) June 23, 2020

I don't blame @Burgey44 for wanting to broaden his horizons, his world is wider than just playing football for as much money as poss. Playing in Europe will give him a wider perspective. I'm glad we won't have him playing against us for another L1/Champs side. Good luck Christian — Pompey Tone (@pompeytone) June 23, 2020

Good luck to him. — Boxy (@darrenbox) June 23, 2020

@nabysarr of Charlton and @Chey_Dks would be great players on a free to have as a replacement — JasperD (@JasperD02259160) June 23, 2020