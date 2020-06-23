Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Really is a top bloke’ – Details of Portsmouth ace’s exit leave these Pompey fans still smiling

The Sky Bet League One play-offs are a few weeks away and for Portsmouth, the season really does all come down to this.

They were in the right part of the league table at the right time and now they get another shot at winning promotion to the Championship, after losing out in the semi-finals last season.

In their way this time around, an Oxford United side packed with attacking threat and, if they can get past them, one of two sides that will be massively committed in Fleetwood Town and Wycombe.

First, though, Kenny Jackett is looking to get his side ready to take on Karl Robinson’s men and, though, Christian Burgess is going to be leaving the club, he has asked his new Belgian side whether he can stick around on the south coast for the play-off battle.

It’s been revealed:

Naturally, Pompey fans have reacted to this as this could be the last great gesture Burgess completes during his time at Fratton Park.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said:


