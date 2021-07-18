‘Really impressive’, ‘Sign him up’ – These Derby County fans react to 32-y/o’s display in Manchester United friendly

Derby County were beaten by Manchester United in a friendly on Sunday afternoon but there were plenty of positives for Wayne Rooney to take from the game.

The Rams put in a good performance against the Red Devils, with several of those on trial impressing at Pride Park. One of those included Sone Aluko, with the winger a threat throughout his time on the pitch.

The 32-year-old is looking to earn a deal with the Rams after leaving Reading in the summer, although he will have to wait until Derby are in a position to finalise deals before anything can be signed off.

It’s fair to say that many fans would like to see the attacker as part of the squad next season, with Aluko coming in for plenty of praise after his display against United.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the free agent from the support on Twitter…

I like Aluko a lot. Finally a winger that wants to beat his man and has pace to burn. Sign him up. #dcfc #dcfcfans — DCFCtalk (@CtalkDcf) July 18, 2021

Mel get Aluko signed 💙⚽ #dcfc — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) July 18, 2021

Bloody good half of football. Morrison and Aluko look very bright. #dcfc — DCFC (@dcfc_fan21) July 18, 2021

This aluko geezer looks decent 👀 ravel as a good eye for a pass them 2 impressing me so far #dcfc — Mitch🐏⚫⚪ (@mitchtheram7) July 18, 2021

Thought Sone Aluko was excellent first half today. Really impressive. 👏🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Rich Holmes (@RichNHolmes) July 18, 2021

All the new faces looked decent today. Aluko positive, looking forward. Morrison calm in possession and used it well with a few nice passes and flicks. Baldock put himself about and worked the line. Jagielka & Stearman pros #dcfc #dcfcfans — David Mosley (@daviddmmosley) July 18, 2021

Quite impressed with some of the lads in on trial. Morrison and Aluko certainly add creativity, Jagielka could be a great addition at the back. But all of this is irrelevant if this embargo isn't sorted ASAP #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) July 18, 2021