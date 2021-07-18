Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Really impressive’, ‘Sign him up’ – These Derby County fans react to 32-y/o’s display in Manchester United friendly

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County were beaten by Manchester United in a friendly on Sunday afternoon but there were plenty of positives for Wayne Rooney to take from the game.

The Rams put in a good performance against the Red Devils, with several of those on trial impressing at Pride Park. One of those included Sone Aluko, with the winger a threat throughout his time on the pitch.

The 32-year-old is looking to earn a deal with the Rams after leaving Reading in the summer, although he will have to wait until Derby are in a position to finalise deals before anything can be signed off.

It’s fair to say that many fans would like to see the attacker as part of the squad next season, with Aluko coming in for plenty of praise after his display against United.

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?

Here we look at some of the reaction to the free agent from the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Really impressive’, ‘Sign him up’ – These Derby County fans react to 32-y/o’s display in Manchester United friendly

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: