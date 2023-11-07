Highlights Pundit Adrian Clarke believes West Bromwich Albion will "definitely" make the Championship play-offs this season if they can be clinical in front of goal.

West Brom have shown excellent game management and have only conceded eight goals in open play this season, second only to Leicester City.

Coach Carlos Corberan praised the performances of Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante, emphasizing the importance of creating chances and scoring goals for the team's success.

The Baggies secured their third consecutive victory with a 3-1 win over fellow play-off hopefuls Hull City at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Albion took the lead in the 14th minute when Jed Wallace capitalised on Jean Michael Seri's error to slot past Ryan Allsop, but the Tigers equalised shortly before the break through Lewie Coyle's volley.

However, the Baggies responded well in the second half, with goals from Matt Phillips and Semi Ajayi sealing all three points for Carlos Corberan's men.

Corberan was delighted with his side's second half display, and while neither player got on the scoresheet, he praised the performances of Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

"We made some good pressing and scored the first goal from one of those pressings, and our second half was much better, more aggressive and showed a lot of personality to score the second goal," Corberan told the BBC.

"Grady is a very special player and if he finds consistency it is very positive for us.

"The important thing for me is creating chances and scoring goals but today Thomas-Asante didn't score but was excellent, one of his best games I have seen him play this season."

Albion currently sit fifth in the Championship table, two points clear of seventh-placed Cardiff City, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face in-form Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke revealed that he believes the Baggies will make the play-offs this season if they are clinical in front of goal, and he praised their excellent game management.

"This was a great day for West Brom," Clarke said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"I've got a few stats that are interesting, the reason I think Corberan backed his players to handle Hull's possession is that they've only conceded eight goals in open play all season, that's second only to Leicester City.

"It's really, really impressive.

"It's amazing who's leading, Watford, in terms of the fewest shots faced in open play, but West Brom are second, so they're very good at limiting the opposition.

"What they haven't been so good at is converting the chances, but they did in this game.

"West Brom have trailed in matches for less time this season than Leicester City, who would have thought it?

"It's remarkable, they've been behind for 11.3% of the season, which is just phenomenal.

"They're managing games very, very well, they've conceded the first goal three times and they've played 15 matches, so well coached.

"If they can find the clinical edge like they did in this game, they're going to definitely be in the play-offs."

What next for West Brom?

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Albion.

Corberan deserves huge credit for his side's excellent form, particularly considering the off-the-field issues at the club, and the fact he was only able to bring in three new players this summer.

The Spaniard is renowned for his ability to organise his teams defensively, so it is no surprise that the Baggies have been solid at the back, and as Clarke says, if they can finish their chances, they have a strong chance of reaching the play-offs this season.

It will be a tough game for Albion at Southampton on Saturday, but they should make the trip to St Mary's full of belief after their impressive winning run.