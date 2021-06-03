Blackburn Rovers
‘Really impressed me this season’ – Norwich City join hunt for 29-goal Championship star: The verdict
Norwich City have joined the race to sign Adam Armstrong, according to The Telegraph.
The Blackburn Rovers striker has enjoyed a wonderful campaign in the Championship after scoring 29 times for Tony Mowbray’s side in all competitions.
West Ham United and Fulham are also said to be keen with the 24-year-old moving into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.
The Canaries could be looking to strengthen their attacking line as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, but would Armstrong be a good signing for Daniel Farke’s side?
Toby Wilding
I could see this being a decent signing for Norwich if they can pull it off.
We saw during their last season in the Premier League that whil Teemu Pukki can get goals at that level, they do need some extra firepower alongside him if they are to have a chance of avoiding another immediate relegation this time around.
Having scored 28 league goals last season – which earned Rovers a crucial 16 points, more than a quarter of their entire tally for the 2020/21 campaign – is does seem as though that is a role that Armstrong would be capable of filling at Carrow Road.
The level of interest there appears to be in Armstrong among clubs already well established in the Premier League also means that this could be something of a show of intent and strength from the Canaries if they win this particular transfer battle, which could then give them some useful momentum ahead of their return to English football’s top-flight.
Ned Holmes
This could be a smart addition from Norwich.
They need some cover and competition for Teemu Pukki and Adam Armstrong has proven himself a lethal finisher this term.
I’m not sure he’s ready for the responsibility of being a Premier League team’s main striker just yet but arriving as Pukki’s understudy could be perfect for him.
They’ll be questions over whether he has the physicality for the Premier League but the way that Norwich play should suit his game.
It looks like a buyer’s market and it seems the Canaries are keen to make the most of that.
Jacob Potter
This would be a smart signing by Norwich City if they got the deal done.
Armstrong has really impressed me this season, and I think he’s got a point to prove in the Premier League, having been frozen out of the Newcastle United first-team as a youngster earlier in his career.
But he’s certainly made up for lost time, and has been brilliant for Blackburn Rovers in recent seasons, so I’m not surprised to see that he’s attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer.
He’s certainly worth the punt for Norwich, and I’d back him to force his way into their starting XI on a regular basis heading into the new league campaign, as I can’t see Teemu Pukki starting every single match for the Canaries next term.
With just one year remaining on his contract as well, you would imagine that Blackburn could be tempted to cash-in on him whilst they can, as he’s far too good of an option to lose on a free transfer next year.