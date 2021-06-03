‘Really impressed me this season’ – Norwich City join hunt for 29-goal Championship star: The verdict

I could see this being a decent signing for Norwich if they can pull it off.

We saw during their last season in the Premier League that whil Teemu Pukki can get goals at that level, they do need some extra firepower alongside him if they are to have a chance of avoiding another immediate relegation this time around.

Having scored 28 league goals last season – which earned Rovers a crucial 16 points, more than a quarter of their entire tally for the 2020/21 campaign – is does seem as though that is a role that Armstrong would be capable of filling at Carrow Road.

The level of interest there appears to be in Armstrong among clubs already well established in the Premier League also means that this could be something of a show of intent and strength from the Canaries if they win this particular transfer battle, which could then give them some useful momentum ahead of their return to English football’s top-flight.

Ned Holmes