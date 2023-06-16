Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is a player in demand this summer.

The 29-year-old's 123rd-minute header won the League One play-off final for the Owls and secured their return to the Championship but there's a chance that could be his last contribution in a blue and white shirt.

Southampton eye Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass

Southampton are the side that have been credited with an interest in Windass.

According to The Sheffield Star, incoming Saints boss Russell Martin, who played alongside the 29-year-old at Rangers, could look to make the Wednesday forward one of his first signings at St Mary's this summer.

The report claims that the South Coast club, who will be the Owls' Championship rivals in 2023/24 after their relegation, have been tracking him since at least January and may make a move for him now the transfer window is open.

When does Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday contract expire?

Wednesday will surely have to consider any significant bids for Windass as he will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Hillsborough this summer.

It was confirmed at the start of the month that the Yorkshire club have triggered the one-year extension in the forward's deal but they risk losing him for nothing next year if they can't agree new terms.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sell Josh Windass?

Even so, Football League World's Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted has urged the Owls not to sell last season's top scorer.

"I would 100% not sell Windass," he said.

"He's someone who is really important and he gets it. I would understand if he wanted to leave and I wouldn't be annoyed at him because he could've left when we went down, a bit like Barry Bannan, he could've left when we went down and he didn't.

"I don't think moving to someone like Southampton is appealing. I don't think they're that big of a club, I don't want to be offensive but I don't think they are. We're a bigger club than them.

"They definitely have more firepower this season and the money that they've got might come into play but if you're in the game for crowds and atmospheres, I don't think you get better than ours really and someone like Southampton isn't going to be able to match that."

He added: "If we can put that atmosphere with ambition and getting to the top half of the table this season and look to kick on from there, that would be important. We're a strong team and if we can add a few more players to that then maybe, just maybe - look at Luton Town and Coventry City - we could be up there this season. We could be."