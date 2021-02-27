‘Really important’ – Key Sunderland figure discusses six-figure investment as exciting plans emerge

Lee Johnson believes that improving Sunderland’s pitch will be integral to helping the club to fulfill their potential.

Reports emerged last week suggesting that new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was set to invest £500,000 in a state-of-the-art playing surface at the Stadium Of Light as part of his plans to get the team moving towards the Premier League.

While that may not seem like the most pressing matter on Wearside at the moment, Johnson believes that such a modification will be pivotal in helping his side to implement his fast-paced, passing style of play.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “I think the playing surface is really important.

“Again it’s something you can control, at home anyway.

“I know the Stadium of Light has been used for some great concerts – and I’m looking forward to hopefully getting a freebie at some stage in the future because I miss the music scene! – but at the same time we want to play a certain brand of football.

“A good pitch is conducive to good, slick, football.

“I always say to the boys ‘I don’t want football, I want ice hockey’, because that’s how fast I want us to move the ball and obviously the pitch can aid that,” he added.

“It [a new pitch] is something that we have discussed, but obviously there are short-term plans and long-term plans and the pound has got to stretch across a number of different areas in the club.

“The pitch is one of them, and the pitches at the training ground are important as well.

“I’m pretty sure that we will get it right because we have got great groundstaff who have been brilliant so far, top drawer – I’ve been very impressed with those guys, and investing in a new pitch would help them.”

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The verdict It’s such an exciting time to be a Sunderland fan. With the investment from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus the Black Cats are entering a crucial period as they look to put things in place to thrive in the coming years. A pitch will be a big part of that and fans will be hoping that it can aid their pursuit of a team that plays a thoroughly exciting brand of football.