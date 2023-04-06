Burnley could potentially secure an immediate return to the Premier League on Friday depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

If the Clarets defeat Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium and Luton Town fail to secure a victory in their meeting with Millwall, Vincent Kompany's side will be promoted to the top-flight.

Ahead of their showdown with Boro, the Clarets have been linked with a move for Alfredo Morelos.

What do we know about the speculation surrounding Burnley and a move for Alfredo Morelos?

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley are one of a number of teams who are believed to be interested in Morelos.

The Rangers striker's contract at Ibrox is set to reach a crescendo this summer.

If fresh terms are not agreed between the two parties, Morelos will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Burnley could potentially face a great deal of competition for the striker's signature.

It is understood that Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Everton, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on a move for Morelos.

The Colombian has already held discussions with Sevilla and Villarreal over a potential switch to Spain.

What have Burnley fans had to say about a swoop for Morelos?

The speculation linking Burnley with a move for Morelos has received a largely negative response from their supporters on Twitter.

Here are some of the responses from their fans.

One of the club's fans suggested that Morelos would be a liability if he were to seal a switch to Burnley.

Meanwhile, these supporters were also not impressed by the transfer link.

How has Morelos been getting on at Rangers this season?

While Morelos has not been as prolific in a Rangers shirt this season compared to previous campaigns, he has still managed to produce some impressive attacking displays.

In the 39 appearances that he has made for the Gers in all competitions, Morelos has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions and has also chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates.