Middlesbrough

‘Really happy with that’, ‘Got to say that’s a strong team’ – Many Middlesbrough fans discuss Chris Wilder’s first starting XI

Published

14 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will be looking to pick up a win in Chris Wilder’s first game in charge on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Millwall at The Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough go into the game winless in their last three games but were able to grab a draw against promotion chasing West Brom in their last game.

With it being Chris Wilder’s first game in charge, there’s been a lot of talk about how Boro will line up under the former Sheffield United boss. Whether opting for his trademark three at the back, or four at the back, Boro need to get back to winning ways.

With that in mind, Wilder has named three changes to the Boro side that drew against West Brom. It looks like it will be Wilder’s favoured 3-5-2 with Andraz Sporar coming into the starting XI for Josh Coburn who drops to the bench, and Matt Crooks coming in for Martin Payero who is absent from the matchday squad.

Marc Bola makes a return to the starting XI in place of Grant Hall who picked up an injury before the international break.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, Plenty of Boro fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.


