‘Really happy with that’, ‘Got to say that’s a strong team’ – Many Middlesbrough fans discuss Chris Wilder’s first starting XI

Middlesbrough will be looking to pick up a win in Chris Wilder’s first game in charge on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Millwall at The Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough go into the game winless in their last three games but were able to grab a draw against promotion chasing West Brom in their last game.

With it being Chris Wilder’s first game in charge, there’s been a lot of talk about how Boro will line up under the former Sheffield United boss. Whether opting for his trademark three at the back, or four at the back, Boro need to get back to winning ways.

With that in mind, Wilder has named three changes to the Boro side that drew against West Brom. It looks like it will be Wilder’s favoured 3-5-2 with Andraz Sporar coming into the starting XI for Josh Coburn who drops to the bench, and Matt Crooks coming in for Martin Payero who is absent from the matchday squad.

Marc Bola makes a return to the starting XI in place of Grant Hall who picked up an injury before the international break.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, Plenty of Boro fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Bamba Mcnair and Peltier at center backs, Jones and bola wing backs, crooks howson tav center mids, watmore and sporar upfront. Deeeecenttttt — Kai (@kaiirwinUTB) November 20, 2021

All these saying about payero, he’s injured. Coburn hasn’t been dropped he hasn’t played under wilder yet — Jamie🇦🇷 (@MFCJamiex) November 20, 2021

coburn dropped come on chris 🤦‍♂️ — Will (@wildersreds) November 20, 2021

Bola is back! — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) November 20, 2021

Drop Coburn ?? — Tommy (@NeilWarnockk) November 20, 2021

This 11 and bench + fry and payero with Wilder can easy be top 5 https://t.co/HylrPaoY7s — Will Hill (@will_hill13) November 20, 2021

Got to say that’s a strong team and bench. Shame Payero didn’t make it but also very keen to see how they line up. https://t.co/QcxmnrSDFi — Rob Fletcher (@rob_fletcher_) November 20, 2021

I have no idea what this team is but fine by me https://t.co/4vA3Pt0INO — jake (@brown_jake_) November 20, 2021

Really happy with that https://t.co/UDsydUlQ8q — ts💔 – bagged again (@TatumXSpence) November 20, 2021