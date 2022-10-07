“Really happy coming back” – Bolton Wanderers player reveals verdict on League One return

Bolton will have been delighted to land James Trafford on another loan deal again this season and it seems the player himself was keen to return to the club, as he told The Bolton News that he was ‘happy’ to head back to them over the summer.

Trafford joined up with Bolton midway through the last campaign and quickly cemented himself as their first-choice shot-stopper for the rest of the season. He managed 22 outings and conceded just 20 and quickly became one of the first names on the teamsheet despite being just 19-years-old.

They were clearly impressed with the youngster and decided to once again launch a move to try and snap up Trafford and did and he looks like he could get a full campaign with the Wanderers under his belt now.

He’s already played in eleven games and has conceded just seven, suggesting he could be even better given regular football for the full season now. Trafford then is coming on leaps and bounds in League One and will be eager to push himself even more and to continue to push Bolton up the table and potentially towards a promotion.

With the goalkeeper having shone in the third tier last time around though, there perhaps could have been an opportunity to try and prove himself elsewhere. However, the player has admitted being at Bolton last term helped him and that he was only too happy to return to the side to help them out again this season.

Speaking to The Bolton News about it, he said: “I try and integrate myself as much as I can. While I am here, I play for Bolton. And I love it. It helped being here at the end of last season and I was really happy coming back.

“But I am invested in the whole thing. I like the area, I’m always knocking around, and I am really enjoying the place. I just want us to be successful and keep pushing on.”

The Verdict

James Trafford is already emerging as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the EFL and it should continue that way even beyond this campaign.

He is unlikely to get gametime for his parent club Man City when you consider some of their other options. City, in fact, have players in their ranks above Trafford who are also out on loan, so he really won’t be getting minutes with the side yet. It means more moves to the Football League and teams in it seem plausible.

Right now, he is proving his worth in League One and is really shining. The Wanderers man has been in excellent form and has established himself as the club’s undisputed choice for the number one jersey, even in spite of the fact he is still just 19-years-old. It’s an incredible feat.

The next logical step for him, if he keeps it up, would be a move to the Championship – and he’ll be hoping that it will be with Bolton again.