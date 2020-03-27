‘Really grown in confidence’ – This Cardiff man was on the bench under Warnock, but he’s become one of Harris’ most important players

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

The no.1 spot has been a contested one at Cardiff City this season.

Neil Etheridge started the season as Neil Warnock’s preferred choice – as expected – but unexpectedly, he picked up a hamstring injury in the opening day fixture against Wigan Athletic, and was immediately ruled out for several weeks.

Alex Smithies then stepped in for the Filipino. Smithies is a weathered Championship keeper and has been at Cardiff since signing from QPR in June 2018, but he didn’t feature once in the Premier League last season.

With Huddersfield and then QPR, Smithies made a real name for himself as a talented shot-stopper, and a man who couldn’t be beaten from the penalty spot – Charlie Austin’s converted spot-kick for West Brom against Cardiff in January was the first in four years that Smithies had let in.

Neil Harris made the bold call of dropping Etheridge for Smithies, first for an FA Cup tie against Carlisle and then for the 0-0 draw at home to Swansea City.

It came after Etheridge was linked with a £7 million move to West Ham which never materialised, and now it looks as though Smithies is Harris’ no.1 for the foreseeable future, and Etheridge looking all the more likely to depart in the summer.

The 30-year-old Smithies though is still proving that he’s one of the best goalkeepers at this level – he’s a hugely rounded player whose distribution sets him apart from Etheridge.

Plenty of Cardiff fans have had their say on Smithies throughout the season, and here’s what they’ve been saying:

Personally think that Alex Smithies was hard done by earlier in the season, thought he was solid and unlucky to lose his spot. Still a very bold call from Neil Harris to drop Neil Etheridge for the derby, though #CCFC #Bluebirds #CARSWA — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) January 12, 2020

Alex Smithies has saved every penalty he’s faced since 2016 😳 — Nathan_CCFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💙 (@nathanbluebird) January 14, 2020

Many very good performances from Cardiff players tonight. Sean Morrison, Will Vaulks, Lee Tomlin, Callum Paterson and, of course, Alex Smithies. What a save at the end. #CCFC #Bluebirds https://t.co/FbjMGO27vd — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) January 28, 2020

Alex Smithies > Neil Etheridge — Jack Herbert (@JackHerbertt) January 12, 2020

Alex Smithies on 🔥 again 🚫🥅 pic.twitter.com/eGbUfQ1130 — Bluebirds Past (@BluebirdsPast) January 28, 2020

Alex Smithies with a save of the season contender. pic.twitter.com/ltmt3z8gbh — Callum Ellis (@CallumJEllis) January 28, 2020

Also, some praise for Alex Smithies. Think he's been terrific the last few weeks, really grown in confidence and looks assured. Made a blinding save to keep out Martyn Waghorn, too. Be interesting to see what happens with Neil Etheridge, who isn't too far away. #CCFC #Bluebirds — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) September 14, 2019